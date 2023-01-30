Prescriptive analytics market size to increase by USD 10.68 billion: North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prescriptive Analytics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.84% and register an incremental growth of USD 10.68 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report .

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prescriptive Analytics Market

By region, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for prescriptive analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Company Profiles

The prescriptive analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alteryx Inc: The company offers prescriptive analytics platforms such as Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform which automates analytics and data science, is embedded with intelligent decisions and empowers to deliver faster, better business outcomes.

International Business Machines Corp: The company offers such prescriptive analytics tools which improve operations, manage resources more efficiently and mitigate risks.

Koch Industries Inc: The company offers prescriptive analytics tools such as Birst Advanced analytics which comprise business intelligence, artificial intelligence, process intelligence, predictive insight on talent, and location-based intelligence capabilities.

Microsoft Corp: The company offers prescriptive analytics platforms such as Azure and PowerBI to help customers optimize their businesses end-to-end and enhance visualization.

RapidMiner Inc: The company offers prescriptive analytics tools which enable the application of mathematical and computational sciences and suggests decision options to take advantage of the results of descriptive and predictive analytics.

The company offers prescriptive analytics tools which enable the application of mathematical and computational sciences and suggests decision options to take advantage of the results of descriptive and predictive analytics. Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Talend SA

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for predictive analytics, the growing availability and complexity of data, and the growing need to improve business efficiency. However, data privacy and regulations are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By solution , the market is segmented into services and products . The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this prescriptive analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the prescriptive analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the prescriptive analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the prescriptive analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of prescriptive analytics market vendors

Prescriptive Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alteryx Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and Talend SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

