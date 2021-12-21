Prescriptive Analytics Market to Record 19.92% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

For more insights on the prescriptive analytics market - Download a free sample report now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Geography, which is the leading segment in the market?

The prescriptive analytics market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Alteryx Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and Talend SA are some of the major top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising demand for predictive analytics is notably driving the prescriptive analytics market growth, although factors such as data privacy and regulations may impede the market growth.

Prescriptive Analytics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The prescriptive analytics market report covers the following areas:

Prescriptive Analytics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The prescriptive analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Solution

Services



Products

The prescriptive analytics market share growth by the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. Prescriptive analytics services provide organizations with recommendations around optimal actions to achieve business objectives like customer satisfaction, profits and cost savings. There is an increasing need for industry-specific, consumer group-specific, and region-specific data analysis, which requires professional services such as prescriptive analytics from service providers due to intense competition and innovation in the market, which will drive growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Prescriptive Analytics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist prescriptive analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the prescriptive analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the prescriptive analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prescriptive analytics market vendors

Prescriptive Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alteryx Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and Talend SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

