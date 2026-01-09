Prescryptive and Ilant Health Expand Employer-Direct Access to Obesity Care and Transparent GLP-1 Access at Scale

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive and Ilant Health today announced a collaboration to help employers access transparent GLP-1 pricing alongside expert, outcomes-driven clinical care.

The collaboration runs on Prescryptive's direct-to-market platform, aligned by design to deliver affordability and choice for prescription access, with Ilant's Center of Excellence delivering personalized obesity care including high-value prescribing, structured lifestyle support, and personalized outcome tracking. Employers can now offer GLP-1 and obesity therapies with structured clinical oversight, predictable economics, and measurable outcomes.

Employers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional GLP-1 coverage models, while pharmaceutical manufacturers are advancing patient-centric, employer-focused access models that require clear clinical guardrails. Prescryptive's platform enables clinically governed programs to scale appropriate prescribing while Ilant's Center of Excellence model delivers world-class care.

"Employer-direct GLP-1 access requires more than pricing innovation. It requires an operating model that aligns clinical oversight, predictable economics, and accountable access," said Chris Blackley, CEO and Co-Founder of Prescryptive. "Centers of Excellence like Ilant Health deliver the care, manufacturers provide direct access and pricing models, and Prescryptive enables the employer-direct channel that brings these elements together."

Ilant Health Delivers World-Class Clinical Outcomes as a Center of Excellence

Ilant combines research-driven obesity care expertise, nationwide clinical coverage, configurable employer benefit design, structured clinical pathways, and a predictable cost model to deliver clinically guided obesity care, including appropriate GLP-1 access, that delivers measurable outcomes and ensures financial stewardship.

"Our Center of Excellence model enables us to deliver clinically rigorous obesity and cardiometabolic care across a broad population, driving life-changing outcomes for members and measurable results for employers," said Elina Onitskansky, CEO and Co-Founder of Ilant Health. "We pride ourselves on providing highly personalized care to members alongside a modular, configurable approach for employers. Prescryptive enables customized GLP-1 access and pricing models, enabling financial stewardship of this high-value treatment."

Employers can now offer GLP-1 and anti-obesity therapies as part of a clinically governed program with predictable economics, transparent performance measurement, and supported member experience. Employers participating in Ilant's obesity management programs have experienced strong measurable outcomes, including:

Over 90% of enrolled members remaining on therapy at 6 months





An average of 15% weight loss across participants, spanning multiple treatment modalities





Increase in preventative care as 25%+ of Ilant members have not seen a regular physician outside of the program in the last year

Prescryptive: A Platform Purpose-Built for COE-Managed, Employer-Direct GLP-1 programs

Prescryptive's platform, together with its national pharmacy network and direct-access marketplace, enables GLP-1 access and pricing through Centers of Excellence. Aligned by design, the platform supports employer access to net pricing, consistent program execution, and transparent reporting.

To support these employer-direct programs, Prescryptive enables:

Configurable employer benefit design and claims execution

Direct GLP-1 access and pricing administration

access and pricing administration National pharmacy participation and coordinated fulfillment

Eligibility enforcement and program rules aligned to clinical oversight

Outcomes and utilization reporting tied to real-world performance

This closed-loop, incentive-aligned platform allows pharmaceutical manufacturers, COEs, and employers to participate in a shared employer-direct access channel that prioritizes affordability, choice, and transparency, while preserving each party's role in the ecosystem.

"Employer demand for clinically rigorous, economically sustainable GLP-1 access continues to grow," said Rae McMahan, SVP of Payer Solutions at Prescryptive Health. "Prescryptive enables an employer-direct access ecosystem where leading Centers of Excellence like Ilant can deliver bundled care and therapy access with aligned incentives, giving employers confidence, manufacturers a clear and scalable access pathway, and clinical operators the ability to grow responsibly."

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive is a healthcare technology company transforming the U.S. prescription drug market so everyone can afford their medications and control their care. Prescryptive provides the platform for a direct-to-market ecosystem that balances affordability and innovation by connecting participants directly, realigning interests around patient access through technology. Learn more about us by following us on LinkedIn or visiting Prescryptive.com.

About Ilant Health

Ilant Health is an obesity and cardiometabolic health company, focused on increasing access to treatment while reducing total cost of care for employers and payers through value-based care. Ilant Health provides the single front door for individuals with obesity, delivering end-to-end evidence-based solutions (bariatric surgery, medication, intense behavioral therapy) through a technology-enabled and analytics-driven obesity medicine practice. To learn more about Ilant Health, please visit their website at https://www.ilanthealth.com/.

