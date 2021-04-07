Prescryptive Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling and Waitlisting via Mobile Phone at Local Independent Pharmacies Nationwide

"As vaccine eligibility opens up across the country, the power of Prescryptive's health intelligence platform drives easy scheduling for both consumers and local, independent pharmacies," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "Rather than calling every nearby pharmacy, consumers can schedule an appointment or join a single waitlist available to multiple independent pharmacies in a few clicks through Prescryptive's secure platform."

All consumers need is their mobile phone number. After a simple three-step registration on MyRx.io, Prescryptive's online portal, consumers can start searching for available appointments. The process takes about a minute. If waitlisted, patients receive real-time notifications from pharmacists when appointments become available.

Consumers can add friends or family to waitlists. Dose 2 appointments are also available. After the COVID-19 vaccine is fully administered, patients receive a digital proof of vaccination available on their phone, for easy accessibility for weddings, sporting events, and travel. Prescryptive is also working with the Good Health Pass Collaborative to help restore global confidence in international travel. Soon, vaccines facilitated through the Prescryptive platform will be verifiable at airports worldwide.

The vaccine scheduling program builds on Prescryptive's successful COVID-19 testing partnership with New York State. It is free to both pharmacies and consumers, a continuation of the company's commitment to supporting local, independent pharmacies.

Start booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments through Prescryptive here

About Prescryptive Health

Founded in 2017, Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. Prescryptive's mobile-based solutions are powered by blockchain and scaled through the cloud to provide consumers with the choice, transparency, and control they need in real-time. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

