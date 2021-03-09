Prescryptive Health Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Solution to Support Independent Pharmacies Nationwide
Healthcare technology company expanding free COVID-19 vaccine solution for pharmacies after successful New York State testing program
Mar 09, 2021, 12:00 ET
SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company, announced a free vaccine scheduling solution for pharmacies across the country. This service builds on their successful COVID-19 testing partnership with the State of New York, and will be available nationwide beginning today. The initiative is part of a larger commitment by Prescryptive Health to empower pharmacists and consumers through its digital platform to improve the way healthcare is delivered, making it more affordable and accessible to all.
"Local pharmacies play a critical role providing vaccines, yet they don't have a solution that can meet their needs and address their specific challenges with COVID-19 vaccines," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "Our solution closes that gap, is easy to use and is now available at no cost to pharmacies nationwide."
Prescryptive's scheduling solution is designed for pharmacists by pharmacists to provide the security, flexibility, and ease-of-use required to deliver COVID-19 vaccines in today's fluid environment. Pharmacists can configure when and where they provide vaccines, customize patient screening criteria to comply with state and local guidelines, and manage patient demand with a new "waitlist" function that allows them to invite patients directly for appointments to prevent over-booking. Equally important, Prescryptive's solution is architected on blockchain, fully encrypted, and HIPAA-compliant.
Patient success has also been engineered into Prescryptive's solution. The mobile-first design allows patients to minimize time spent onsite at the pharmacy and to receive real-time notifications from pharmacists when appointments become available. Patients receive a digital proof of their vaccination with links to additional health and safety information—including the CDC v-safe program. Beginning in April, patients will also have the ability to book appointments directly with a local pharmacy at MyRx.io.
Pharmacists can sign up for Prescryptive's free of charge service on Prescryptive's website at www.prescryptive.com.
About Prescryptive Health
Founded in 2017, Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. Prescryptive's mobile-based solutions are powered by blockchain and scaled through the cloud to provide consumers with the choice, transparency, and control they need—in real-time. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.
SOURCE Prescryptive Health
Share this article