Prescryptive Health Launches Platform as a Service for Pharmacy Benefit Managers

PharmCare Services -- a PBM and the first specialty and concierge home health care facilitator designed for international health insurers and self-insured groups, allowing a continuity of medical care for members travelling to the United States – will make Prescryptive Health's services available to all members. With Prescryptive, PharmCare Services' customers will be able to search for their prescription by price as well as location while remaining in compliance with their national policy providers.

"We are excited to extend the benefits of the Prescryptive platform to other PBMs, allowing a greater reach for prescription drug price transparency and consumer choice," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "In launching this service, we looked for an innovative partner, and we found that in PharmCare. Their commitment to ensuring that their members travelling to the United States have price transparency on prescription drugs underscores their understanding of the importance of continuity of care and makes them a natural partner for Prescryptive."

"Meeting our members' healthcare needs while they are in the United States is the cornerstone of our business," said Dr. Mike Rizo, CEO of PharmCare Services. "With the platform service from Prescryptive, we assure that our members are getting the best prescription price while also being compliant with their provider's requirements, allowing them peace of mind. We chose Prescryptive based on the strength and security of their platform as well as their commitment to transparent drug pricing."

Prescryptive's health intelligence platform uses two of the most innovative technologies in the industry – artificial intelligence and blockchain – to provide a transformative, personalized, and compliant experience. The use of blockchain gives Prescryptive's customers a comprehensive means of ensuring accuracy and trust by eliminating intermediaries, providing transparency, reducing fraud, and providing the top-level of security for privacy and data protection.

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

