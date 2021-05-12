Prescryptive Health Welcomes Dr. Luyuan Fang as Chief AI and Data Officer

Dr. Fang was most recently Chief AI Officer and Senior VP at Change Healthcare, where she was responsible for driving all AI initiatives. She led an extensive team of AI Product, Data Science, Engineering, and Behavioral Science/UI/UX and launched the Healthcare AI-First platform with HIPAA compliance and a comprehensive portfolio of AI-First healthcare financial management solutions.

"Dr. Fang has a long track record of delivering customer-centric, high impact products. We are thrilled that she is joining us in our mission to transform the patient experience and deliver the information they need in real-time to their mobile device, while they're with their healthcare provider," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "She is an industry-recognized pioneer in delivering AI-First in the healthcare space and will be instrumental in driving our goal--empowering consumers to take control of their health."

"I'm excited to join the Prescryptive team," said Dr. Fang, "because we share the same passion about transforming the prescription drug market and the healthcare system at large, putting patients at the center, and having a positive impact on millions of people's lives."

Dr. Fang is Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the AI in Healthcare Compliance and Certification Institute (AIHCCI), a non-profit organization providing certification services to evaluate effectiveness and safety of AI/ML-based products for healthcare use and establish their compliance to FDA regulatory frameworks.

Prior to Change Healthcare, Dr. Fang was Founder and Head of AI Labs, VP, at Expedia Group, where she led the successful delivery of the Expedia AI-First platform and 20+ AI-First products in 20+ countries and 11 languages. She has also held senior roles at eBay, Microsoft Azure, Cisco, and AT&T, and has 10 U.S. patents.

Dr. Fang is a frequent speaker, keynote, and chair in major global AI and Networking tech conferences and has authored or co-authored more than 100 publications. Dr. Fang holds a Ph.D. in computer science, AI, from Flinders University, Australia, and a M.S. in computer science, AI, from Brigham Young University.

About Prescryptive Health

Founded in 2017, Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. Prescryptive's mobile-based solutions are powered by blockchain and scaled through the cloud to provide consumers with the choice, transparency, and control they need in real-time. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com

SOURCE Prescryptive Health

Related Links

https://www.prescryptive.com

