Presence is One of the Most Important Qualities for Productivity, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote work is a feature that millennials seem to look for in employment. In fact, young adults are working flexible hours in greater force than they were just a couple years ago. However, large companies have been banning remote work in the past few years. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, argues that presence and availability are important for productivity in any work environment.

"I do a lot of business on the phone, but there's nothing like being in the office and working things out in person," said Frere. "There is immense value in being in close proximity to those on your team and being able to quickly solve a problem together or get advice on an issue best shown rather than described."

Studies have shown that remote work can improve productivity and efficiency, but employees often report that they get distracted more often and feel isolated from their peers. Employers considering offering remote work may have to balance the pros of work quality against the cons of the potentially lower quantity of productive hours.

Some work environments require employees to come into the office simply because of the technology systems that they must use. Customer service and sales positions, for example, must have access to the phone system, which is typically easiest to manage in an office environment. Teams that must collaborate often may find it easiest to do so in person.

"How well someone works outside a prescribed work office depends in large part on the individual," said Frere. "The most important quality for productivity is presence. They must be present in their work, whether they are physically in an office or not, and be easily accessible for interactions that help keep the workflows going smoothly."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

