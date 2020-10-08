Presence.Fit: The Future Of At-Home Fitness Combines AI With Live Personal Trainers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence.Fit , a new mobile fitness platform has officially launched. The first-of-its-kind, Presence.Fit combines live instruction from professional trainers with AI-enabled tracking and two-way audio-video, all from the safety of home. The service is available to download on your iPhone today through the App store HERE .

Presence.Fit allows trainers to see users remotely through the front-facing camera of a mobile device while two-way audio technology provides an interactive fitness experience where trainers can coach users and respond to questions on the spot. Multi-sensor AI technology tracks form, pace, and vitals in real time and by using these metrics, trainers can optimize workouts with corrections and motivation. The platform also supports Apple Watch, giving trainers access to heart rate monitoring for better coaching.

Users also gain access to top trainers via the platform. Each trainer has at least five years of hands-on experience, is a prior (or current) competitive athlete, and has extensive knowledge of biomechanics and corrective exercise. On Presence.Fit, routines change daily, including HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Barre, and Pilates.

Unlike its competitors, Presence.Fit requires no bulky equipment and zero up-front cost. For $49.99/month, users can access unlimited live classes each month.

Presence.Fit has raised $1.5M to-date with notable angel investors such as Michael Stoppelman (former SVP of Engineering at Yelp) and Tom McInerney (seed investor in Bird, Segment, Notion). Co-Founders Dr. Masaki Nakada and Robert Jadon envisioned a unique fitness platform that combines human and AI elements.

"We are at a unique time in history, where powerful biomechanical and computer vision algorithms can be utilized on mobile devices. We knew that combining those advances with a great trainer would change the way people worked out. Why settle for boring, pre-recorded routines when you can have a live trainer coach your workout with the help of advanced AI technology?"

ABOUT THE CO-FOUNDERS

Dr. Masaki Nakada is a renowned technologist at the intersection of computer science, biomechanics, and computer vision. He has a PhD in Computer Science from UCLA and worked as a postdoc at the prestigious Computer Graphics and Vision Laboratory. Dr. Nakada also earned his master's degree in physics at Waseda University, Japan and previously worked at Intel.

Robert Jadon has over 15 years' experience founding and scaling businesses, having been part of three successful acquisitions. Prior to Presence.Fit, he co-founded ScaleFunder, a leading SaaS platform in higher education. Robert's first company, Micro Memory, was a storage networking company acquired by VMETRO ASA, and then Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

