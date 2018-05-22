Presenso Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain by Gartner

The sought-after recognition analyzes five companies that approach Artificial Intelligence across the entire supply chain market with innovative ideas.

What makes Presenso Cool

"We believe that Presenso stands out in the fragmented and nascent Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Maintenance category because by using our Automated Machine Learning approach we eliminate the need for industrial plants to hire Big Data scientists," said Eitan Vesely, Presenso CEO. "In the last 18 months, we have gained recognition with clients amongst the largest industrial companies in the world. Out of the more than 100's of vendors offering Artificial Intelligence solutions to the supply chain, we appreciate that Gartner included Presenso in this list."

Each year, Gartner identifies new Cool Vendors in key technology areas and publishes a series of research reports highlighting these innovative vendors and their products and services. The annual reports highlight emerging vendors that provide innovative technologies warranting attention from prospective customers. For more information, visit http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/cool-vendors/.

Applying Automated Machine Learning to Predictive Maintenance

Presenso's cloud-based AI solution for Predictive Maintenance is based on Automated Machine Learning (Auto-ML). As industrial manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 manufacturing practices, many struggle to quickly onboard and then scale predictive maintenance programs across their organizations. Presenso automates Machine Learning processes and provides a Software as a Service AI solution that requires no support at a plant level.

DISCLAIMER:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Presenso

Within the exabytes of sensor data generated by industrial machines are micro-patterns that can tell us when a machine is likely to fail. Until now these patterns were imperceptible to even the most advanced statistical packages. Data scientist lacked the tools to find these patterns and industrial plants lacked the data scientists to even try. Presenso develops tools for IIoT Predictive Maintenance using advances in data science such as Auto Machine Learning (AutoML). These tools are accessible to maintenance and reliability professionals without the need to hire Big Data experts.

