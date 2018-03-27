Presentation by Sovereign Health's CEO Dr. Tonmoy Sharma at the iaedp 2018 Symposium

Dr. Sharma was invited to speak at the iaedp Symposium 2018, alongside other eating disorder specialists and other healthcare professionals in the industry, including keynote speakers Norman Doidge, M.D. As one of the biggest conferences of its kind, more than 800 people registered to attend the event. The 2018 symposium, which offered four days of training and special events, held over 70 sessions from leading professionals in the field of eating disorders from March 22-25, 2018.

Eating disorders are serious, dangerous and complex mental disorders that take a devastating toll on a person's emotional and physical health. These common mental disorders have a high comorbidity with anxiety disorders, depression, addictions and medical conditions that can be dangerous and even life-threatening. Recent research has shown intriguing connections between imbalances in brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine, which are brain chemicals that play a role in regulating appetite, mood and reward, in individuals with eating disorders.

In his presentation, titled, "Which Came First – the (Fried) Chicken or the Serotonin?" Dr. Sharma examined the specific neurobiological differences in the brains of people with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder and the significance of neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine in influencing a person's risk of developing and maintaining a cycle of disordered eating. Although there are many different risk factors that exist for eating disorders, recent scientific evidence suggests that imbalances in neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine can influence the development of eating disorders and contribute to several aspects of these conditions, including perfectionism, impulsivity, mood-regulation problems and binge eating.

"The question is really whether these chemical imbalances existed before the person developed the eating disorder or the disordered eating caused the chemical imbalances in the first place, which can keep the eating disorder cycle going," said Dr. Sharma. "Nonetheless, clinicians must be aware of the neurobiological differences in the brains of individuals with eating disorders in addition to their heightened risk for comorbid conditions in order to develop comprehensive treatments that target and treat all conditions concurrently to improve the efficacy of eating disorder treatment."

Established in 1985, iaedp is a well-recognized organization for its excellence in providing quality education and high-level training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, who treat the full spectrum of eating disorders.

About Tonmoy Sharma

Tonmoy Sharma, M.B.B.S., M.Sc., founder and CEO of Sovereign Health, has spent years crisscrossing the country presenting on measurement-based car at conferences and community events. His hope is that in the not-too-distant future, clinicians and the public nationwide will embrace MBC as the highly successful, evidence-based treatment that is the best approach to treating addiction and mental health issues. Dr. Sharma has been recognized with numerous awards, honors and grants for his work in advancing mental health and its treatment in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. He is a prolific researcher and scientist as well as the author or co-author of more than 200 peer-reviewed articles and five books on schizophrenia and mental illness. Dr. Sharma has served on numerous editorial boards, acted as peer reviewer for 14 international medical journals, and has been on various advisory boards governing the development of antipsychotics. He currently co-hosts Talk Radio 790 AM KABC Los Angeles's "In Your Right Mind," a cutting-edge, weekly radio show that covers various topics in behavioral health.

About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health is a network of detox and behavioral health treatment centers. The facilities are licensed in accordance with state regulations. Sovereign's extensive national network of facilities across the nation also enjoy the distinction of being accredited to provide concurrent mental health and substance use treatment, a rarity in the field.

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities. For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presentation-by-sovereign-healths-ceo-dr-tonmoy-sharma-at-the-iaedp-2018-symposium-300620251.html

SOURCE Sovereign Health

Related Links

https://www.sovhealth.com

