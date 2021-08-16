Presentation Of "Lethal Injustice" Investigative Report To Congress And Members Of The Western Intelligence Community

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 17th, independent journalist Juan B. Botero will present a summary of 18 years of extensive research on the ideological roots and corruption of Americanized fascism and atrocities against immigrants by white-supremacist MAGA vigilantes on the border. The report exposes the shift and friendliness of American conservatives towards Russia and their transformation into an agency of influence for Vladimir Putin. The report asks Congress to launch a criminal investigation of the Trump family by uncovering a framework of crimes against humanity, aiding and abetting domestic terrorism and treason against the United States via multiple violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). Considering the urgent need for humane comprehensive immigration reform (HCIR), this report lays the foundation for Congress to investigate atrocities on the US-Mexico border by former President Trump and his family.

WHEN: TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Media check-in at 9 a.m., opening remarks at 9:30 a.m.

Limited in-person attendance. Must have proof of vaccination or negative Covid19 test results.

Please RSVP to [email protected]

To stream, please RSVP at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuduiprjgpGdK_p_-SRCIa0lrRcwQ4iRuV



WHERE: THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB 529 14th Street, NW, 13th Floor First Amendment Room Washington, DC 20045



WHO: Juan B. Botero Communication Consultant & Independent Journalist Author: "Lethal Injustice" investigative report

Juan B. Botero is a cross-cultural communication consultant with media production, cross-cultural communication and business development experience servicing private, government and non-profit interests in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the United States. During his military service in the Colombian Army, he was trained in counterintelligence and counterterrorism at the height of the Cold War. He has worked in strategic communication for political campaigns in the United States, Colombia, Honduras and Perú and has been interviewed by regional and national affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, National Public Radio (NPR) as well as international networks such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Radio Cadena Nacional, Radio Caracol, Radio Unica, CNN Español, Telemundo, TV Azteca and UNIVISION.

SOURCE Lethal Injustice