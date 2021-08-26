Presentation on the Effect of the Administration of Sufentanil Sublingual Tablet on Reducing Post-Operative Recovery Time and Opioid Use in Plastic Surgery at the Annual Miami Cosmetic Surgery Event

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced an upcoming presentation on the effects of administering sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg (SST) at Miami Cosmetic Surgery held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida from August 25-27, 2021.

Hisham Seify, MD, PhD, FACS will present data on the administration of SST and its effect on reducing post-operative recovery time and opioid use in the outpatient plastic surgery setting in patients undergoing "awake" procedures not under general anesthesia. This new data from Dr. Seify's study is distinct from the study previously performed by Dr. Seify in patients under general anesthesia, which was presented in May 2021. Dr. Seify is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the past-president of the Orange County Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Seify is a paid consultant for AcelRx but was not compensated for this study.

Session Title: Surgical Complications, Even the Best Laid Plans…

Presentation Title: The Effect of the Administration of Sublingual Sufentanil on Reducing Post-Operative Recovery Time and Opioid Use in the Outpatient Plastic Surgery Setting

Session Date: Friday, August 27, 2021

Session Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EDT

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg

DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO® in Europe, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe and it will be commercialized by AcelRx's European partner, Aguettant.

This release is intended for investors only. For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

