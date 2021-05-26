Presentation on the Use of DSUVIA® for Plastic Surgery Procedures Selected for "Best Papers" Session at the California Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meeting

HAYWARD, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced an upcoming podium presentation on DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg) which was selected for the Best Papers of the Regional Societies session at the California Society of Plastic Surgeons 71st Annual Meeting in Monterey CA.

Hisham Seify, MD, PhD, FACS will present data on the efficacy and safety of DSUVIA for use in general anesthesia plastic surgery cases, and "awake" cosmetic procedures performed at the Newport Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's center. The data is from an investigator-initiated trial supported by AcelRx. Dr. Seify is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the past-president of the Orange County Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Session Title: Best Papers of the Regional Societies

Presentation Title: The Use of Sublingual Sufentanil for Peri-operative Pain Management in an Outpatient and Clinic Setting

Session Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

Session Time: 8:30 am – 10:00 am

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg

DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO® in Europe, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe and the Company is currently in discussions with potential European marketing partners.

For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

