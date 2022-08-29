Presented by Ohana Foundation, The 7th International Food and Drink Festival at Downtown Orlando Is back at Festival Park

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Without a doubt, the City of Orlando is very rich in culture and diversity. Bringing forth unique and great events, enticing guests from all over Central Florida to come and enjoy them. One of those events is coming back on September 18th 2022 at Festival Park in Downtown Orlando. The International Food and Drink Festival 2022 is taking place in Orlando for the 7th year, always as part of the "Magical Dining" month celebration. This event is one of Orlando's biggest culinary events with free admission, and it is well known for their food-eating contests. Anyone from the public can sign up to participate, eating giant burgers, very hot and spicy wings, or maybe try their luck at the pie eating contest. The International Food and Drink Festival is a family event and always open to the public with free admission. The families of Central Florida can enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks specializing in cuisine from all over the world, along with exotic international drinks, exclusive vendors, international cultural performances and more.

International Food and Drink Festival 2022 at Downtown Orlando, FL

Ohana Foundation, creators and producers of the event told us, "We created this event almost 10 years ago for the community of Orlando and Central Florida, to try to bring all cultures and ethnicities together and get them to know each other by what we like the most, food!"

Ohana expects around 10,000 guests this year at the International Food and Drink Festival at Festival Park in Downtown Orlando Florida. "We always get many visitors from very far away from Central Florida, like West Palm Beach and Jacksonville. This year, we are having a great event with a lot of surprises for the whole family."

So, get ready to enjoy some of the best restaurants and food trucks from Central Florida, along with drinks, wines, beers and a lot of entertainment for the whole family. The international Food and Drink Festival is on September 18th 2022 from 11am to 9pm. The admission for the event is free.

More information about the event can be found at their Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/InternationalFoodAndDrinkFestivalOrlando

Ohana Foundation Inc is a Florida Based Non-Profit organization.

Dr. Hidalgo and S. Figueroa are the producers in charge of the event.

They can be contacted for more information at [email protected].

Media Contact:

George Hidalgo

305-515-0748

[email protected]

