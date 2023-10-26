Presenting Juicy Lucy Burgers: A Mouthwatering Creation by the Visionaries Behind Barney's Beanery

Juicy Lucy Take Home Varieties Include BBQ Bacon Cheddar, Jalapeño Cheddar, and Three Cheese Stuffed Classic

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barney's Beanery, the iconic establishment known for its rich history and delectable fare, is thrilled to announce its latest culinary venture: Juicy Lucy Burgers. Born out of the tremendous success of their best-selling burger, Juicy Lucy, this new venture is set to bring the same mouthwatering delight to homes across the country with a line of premium frozen burgers.

"The Juicy Lucy burger has been our bestseller for years. We've had customers from near and far rave about it. Our mission has always been to serve exceptional food, and with Juicy Lucy Burgers, we're taking it to the next level," said AJ Sacher, Co-Founder of Juicy Lucy. "Our goal is to share a Juicy Lucy burger with people everywhere. We've poured our heart and soul into perfecting this burger, and we can't wait for others to enjoy it as much as we do."

Juicy Lucy Burgers are available in three varieties, BBQ Bacon Cheddar, Jalapeño Cheddar, and the Three Cheese Stuffed Classic, and come in a box of six cheesy burgers. What sets Juicy Lucy Burgers apart is their unique approach to burger perfection. Each burger patty is filled with gooey, molten cheese, creating a burst of cheesy goodness with every bite. These mouthwatering burgers are stuffed with the equivalent of two slices of cheese, and each patty is gluten-free and a whopping 6.3 oz. filled with 30g of protein for a terrific value and satisfying meal.

Launched in 2023, Juicy Lucy Burgers celebrates the Midwestern staple - a burger patty stuffed with cheese. A beloved best-seller at the iconic Barney's Beanery in LA, Juicy Lucy Burgers are now available for consumers to enjoy at home.

