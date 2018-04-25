Presenting the 8th Annual RealSelf 100: Recognizing Leading Doctors of Cosmetic and Aesthetic Medicine

"The RealSelf 100 recognizes committed medical professionals who are leading the way to help educate and empower consumers to make smarter decisions about aesthetic treatments," said RealSelf CEO Tom Seery. "RealSelf 100 honorees are among the most engaged doctors on RealSelf — they represent less than one percent of the 20,000 medical professionals in our community yet collectively contributed 100,000 answers to consumer questions last year."

The RealSelf 100 honorees are selected based on a variety of criteria, including the quality and quantity of patient reviews, as well as engagement with the RealSelf community via questions and answers and the sharing of before and after treatment photos.

RealSelf also commemorates the RealSelf 500, an expanded list using the same criteria that recognizes 400 additional RealSelf providers for their commitment to consumer education in 2017.

For more information on the RealSelf 100 award winners, please visit www.realself.com/RS100. To view the complete RealSelf 500 list, visit www.realself.com/RS500.

To be eligible for the RealSelf 100 and 500, doctors must meet the requirements of the RealSelf Professional Policies. In addition, doctors must have joined the RealSelf Doctor Community prior to July 1, 2017, meet minimum criteria for participation, and be in good standing.

RealSelf is the largest online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about elective cosmetic procedures and connect with the right providers. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf attracts 10 million people each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery, RealSelf makes it easy to discover what's possible and find the right provider.

