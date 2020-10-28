Presenting the CleverHoody: A Modern Street Cape Made by a Modern Workforce in the Motor City

Created in collaboration with Detroit's Sewing and Innovation Center the CleverHoody is a street cape for modern times. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be working with such a great brand," said Jen Guarino, CEO of ISAIC. "We started our conversations about working together before the pandemic, so there's something special about seeing this project through together. Cleverhood is the type of sustainably minded partner that we want to build long-term relationships with."

"We're so psyched to work with ISAIC and their developing team on our new Hoody," said Susan Mocarski, designer and founder of Cleverhood. "ISAIC is a smart operation that strengthens a community and adds value to apparel manufacturing. This is the sort of development partner we've been seeking for years."

The CleverHoody is designed to be a versatile garment, worn outdoors as a distinctive street cape, or inside because of its soft and comfortable fleece fabric. It features an interior kangaroo pocket and hidden mobile pocket. It has a comfortable hood with a Herringbone Twill drawstring. Unisex and available in two sizes and 4 colors: Trek Blue, Scout Gray, Dash Black and Dart Green. MSRP is $89USD.

"We hope that purchasing the new CleverHoody also feels as good as the soft fleece fabric from which it's constructed because the garment is making a difference in the lives of those who made it," added ISAIC's Guarino.

Based in Providence, Cleverhood LLC is a small business that produces a special brand of outerwear that reflects an affirmation of ingenuity and urban mobility. Cleverhood rain capes are used worldwide and have received recognition from Vogue, Forbes, Der Spiegel, Cool Hunting, The Guardian, and Vice Magazine, which claimed we 'freaked' them out.

ISAIC, Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, is a fundamental new approach to talent force development and economic stimulus. A Detroit-based 501c3 nonprofit, ISAIC is a national resource for the sewn trades that is advancing innovation in sustainable apparel manufacturing. For more information visit isaic.org.

