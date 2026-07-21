Preservan Franchise Helps Homeowners Repair Storm-Related Wood Damage and Avoid Costly Replacement in Lincoln, Nebraska

Logan Sylvan, a former mechanical engineer, transitions to business ownership, bringing sustainable, cost-effective wood repair solutions to Lincoln homeowners.

LINCOLN, Neb., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preservan, the innovative wood rot repair franchise, is serving Lincoln homeowners through the services of local owner Logan Sylvan. A former mechanical engineer turned business owner, Logan now supports Lincoln residents addressing storm-related wood damage by delivering sustainable, scalable solutions for wood repair and restoration to homeowners across the area.

Sylvan brings a blend of technical expertise and entrepreneurial drive to his location. Before launching Preservan, he built a career in engineering and scientific instrument design. The sale of his previous company prompted him to pursue business ownership. Sylvan is drawn to the brand's ability to introduce a needed service to the local market. He is able to offer homeowners an alternative to costly full replacements by repairing and restoring existing wood structures. Preservan helps extend the life of decks, siding and other features commonly impacted by Midwest weather conditions.

"This business is about giving people another option," Sylvan said. "Homeowners don't always need to replace. Often they can repair and preserve what they already have. Being able to bring that solution to my community and help people save money while reducing waste is what excites me most."

The Lincoln launch contributes to Preservan's growing national presence as the brand continues to disrupt the home services industry with its eco-friendly and economically advantageous model. Sylvan plans to expand service across the greater Lincoln and Omaha areas and grow the business over time to include additional offerings such as wood staining and deck repair.

As Preservan continues to grow, it remains committed to its vision of a sustainable future. The franchise is actively seeking new territories for expansion, with a focus on areas where climate conditions are expected to increase demand for wood repair.

"We've built a system that allows franchisees to scale efficiently and sustainably," said Ty McBride, founder of Preservan. "From our mobile model to our streamlined training program, every aspect of the business is designed to support growth while minimizing environmental impact. We're excited to see Logan apply these principles as he launches his business in Lincoln."

Preservan is poised to become a leader in the wood repair industry, offering homeowners an alternative that is both cost-effective and environmentally sound. With its focus on quality, sustainability and scalability, the brand is well-positioned for continued growth in Nebraska and beyond.

ABOUT PRESERVAN:

Preservan Wood Rot Repair is a category-creating franchise in the home services industry specializing in eco-friendly wood restoration and repair that preserves building materials instead of replacing them. Established by industry veteran Ty McBride, Preservan stands out because of its unique 100% epoxy-based wood rot repair technology that offers a sustainable alternative to traditional wood replacement. This method saves homeowners millions of dollars each year while preserving architectural heritage and craftsmanship. With nearly two decades of experience, the brand has evolved into a national franchise with locations across Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Today, Preservan provides a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a low-cost, high-impact franchise in the booming home services sector. For more information, visit: https://gopreservan.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jill Hayes

Mainland

404.829.5475

[email protected]

SOURCE PRESERVAN