Preservation Rhinoplasty Continues to Grow in Demand Says Rhinoplasty Society President Dr. Jay Calvert

"I am cautiously excited about preservation rhinoplasty. And, I will evaluating this technique like any other new technique...with a keen eye on patient safety, reliable and reproducible results, and its ability to improve my patient's results," said Dr. Jay Calvert. "There is no substitute for thorough evaluation and study of techniques and the outcomes from implementing those techniques."

Dr. Jay Calvert, was installed as President of The Rhinoplasty Society annual meeting on May 16, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. As President, he will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Society, appointing committee members, and continuing to generate the highest quality rhinoplasty education in the world. On October 9 - 11, 2020, The Rhinoplasty Society will partner with the Rhinoplasty Society of Europe to hold the 3rd International Meeting of the Rhinoplasty Societies in Berlin, Germany. Dr Calvert will be lending his expertise to this meeting, as well.

Dr Jay Calvert will be speaking at the 15th annual Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meeting June 5-8, 2019 in Las Vegas. His lectures will include "In Situ Total Septal Reconstruction" and a Masters' Seminar on "Nasal Tip Architecture."

About Dr. Jay Calvert:

Dr. Jay Calvert is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, California. His main area of focus is on rhinoplasty, secondary rhinoplasty, facelifts, and breast augmentation surgery. Understanding that his high-end clientele also craves state-of the-art beauty treatments, Dr. Calvert founded Rox Spa, a state-of-the-art medical spa for non-invasive aesthetic treatments which also has offices in the heart of Beverly Hills and Orange County. He is currently volunteer faculty at the University of Southern California in the Division of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Jay Calvert is frequently invited to speak at congresses around the world including being a regular speaker for the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the IMCAS meetings (Paris, Shanghai), Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meetings, and many others.

Dr. Calvert attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN for his undergraduate degree in molecular biology. While attending Cornell University Medical College in Manhattan, Dr. Calvert realized his passion for plastic surgery and went on to complete his residency in the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Health Sciences Combined Plastic Surgery /General Surgery program. He also spent two years in the lab where he wrote two patents with his co-researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in the Robotics Institute.

In high demand as a guest lecturer and plastic surgery expert, Dr. Calvert attends conferences and seminars all over the world, speaking everywhere from United Arab Emirates to New Zealand. He has been seen on national television on shows such as THE TYRA BANKS SHOW and THE DOCTORS and is also currently the cohost of the official hockey podcast of Podcast One, Dr. HOCKEY.

For more information on Dr. Jay Calvert and his practice visit www.drcalvert.com

