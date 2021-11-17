Preservatives Market Size to Grow by USD 937.33 Mn from 2020 to 2025 | Archer Daniels Midland Co. and BASF SE Among Key Vendors | Techanvio

The preservatives market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increasing demand for novel solutions to optimize food supply chains is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the preservatives market during the forecast period.

The preservatives market covers the following areas:

Preservatives Market Sizing

Preservatives Market Forecast

Preservatives Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our research, North America will account for 34% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. Canada and the US are the key countries for the preservatives market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing demand for personal care products is one of the factors that will drive the preservatives market growth in North America.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Foodchem International Corp.

Galactic SA

ITA 3 s.r.l.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Food Additives Market: The food additives market has been segmented by product (flavors and enhancers, acidulants, colorants, sweeteners, and others), application (bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience food, snacks, and others), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The food additives market has been segmented by product (flavors and enhancers, acidulants, colorants, sweeteners, and others), application (bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience food, snacks, and others), and geography ( , APAC, , , and MEA). Functional Food Ingredients Market: The functional food ingredients market has been segmented by product (probiotics and prebiotics, proteins and amino acid, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 937.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries Canada, Germany, China, US, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Foodchem International Corp., Galactic SA, ITA 3 s.r.l., Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Lallemand Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

