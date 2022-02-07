Preservatives Market Size Worth $8.12 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preservatives market size is expected to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increased product demand has positively contributed to the market growth. The synthetic type of food preservatives dominated the global market owing to their cost competitiveness. However, natural preservatives are replacing synthetic ones in developed economies owing to the high customer awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemicals, thus positively impacting the market growth. Food manufacturers utilize antioxidants for the neutralization of free radicals and to balance the adverse effects of additives in processed foods.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The natural type segment is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the shifting consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical products

The anti-microbial function of preservatives accounted for the maximum volume share in 2020 owing to their property of protecting food & beverage, cosmetic, feed, and pharmaceutical products against pathogens and microbes

Natural antimicrobial agents are becoming increasingly popular owing to the rising concerns among consumers regarding chemical preservatives

The cosmetics application segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of new cosmetic products with an emphasis on the inclusion of natural ingredients and a rise in investments in R&D for natural preservatives in cosmetic products

Read 238 page market research report, "Preservatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Function (Antimicrobial, Antioxidant), By Application (Food, Feed), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Thus, with the increasing consumption of processed foods, such as meats and snacks, along with various types of beverages, the antioxidants market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of animal feed damages owing to fungal and bacterial contamination are expected to drive the demand for feed preservatives globally. In addition, according to the International Feed Industry Federation, feed prepared without the addition of preservatives has shown harmful effects on all classes of animals owing to the production of mycotoxins. This has benefitted the demand for preservatives for application in the feed industry.

The regional governments in countries of Asia Pacific, including China and India, are providing incentives, flexible Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy measures, and budgetary support to boost the growth of the food processing industry. As such, the market in the Asia Pacific region for food applications is expected to progress at a considerable growth rate from 2020 to 2028. North America led the global market in 2020 due to the strong foothold of key players operating in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and feed industries. In addition, high growth in the processed meat industry and a rise in the sales of bakery products, such as cakes and pastries, are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global preservatives market on the basis of type, function, application, and region:

Preservatives Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Natural



Edible Oil





Rosemary Extracts





Natamycin





Vinegar





Others



Synthetic



Propionates





Sorbates





Sorbic Acid







Potassium Sorbate







Sodium Sorbate







Calcium Sorbate



Benzoates



Others

Preservatives Function Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Antimicrobial



Antioxidant



Others

Preservatives Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Food



Meat & Poultry Products





Bakery Products





Dairy Products





Beverages





Snacks





Others



Feed



Pharmaceutical





Cosmetics





Detergents

Preservatives Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Preservatives Market

Zhejiang Bossen Technology Co., Ltd.

APAC Chemical Corp.

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jinneng Science and Technology Company Ltd.

Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co., Ltd.

CFS Wanglong Flavors Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Wanglong Tech Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

FBC Industries

Veckridge Chemical

Shandong Hongda Group

REIPU ( QINGDAO ) International Trade Co., Ltd.

) International Trade Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.

Daicel Corp.

– The global Cosmetic Preservative Market is anticipated to expand at 6% CAGR till 2024. Growing trend of using natural cosmetic products is expected to help boost the growth of the global cosmetic preservative market.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.