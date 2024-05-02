Preserve Brands Debuts Idealitee™ at Luxe Pack New York: The Future of Eco-Luxury Packaging

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserve Brands, a distinguished leader in sustainable CPG products, proudly announces the launch of Idealitee™, a boutique specialty packaging brand set to reshape the luxury packaging landscape. Idealitee™ represents the epitome of refinement and eco-consciousness, offering retailers and luxury packaging professionals an unparalleled blend of elegance and sustainability.

Crafted from 100% sustainable paper, Idealitee™ utilizes tee shirt remnants sourced from the apparel industry in India, providing a curated tactile consumer experience while meeting the growing demand for biodegradable packaging solutions. With meticulous attention to detail, each ideation exudes sophistication and refinement, reflecting Preserve Brands' longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and consumer satisfaction.

"For over two decades, Preserve Brands has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, developing bespoke retail and specialty paper products that redefine luxury," said Susan Hickey, Founder & CEO at Preserve Brands. "Idealitee™ represents our dedication to pushing the boundaries of eco-conscious luxury packaging, providing premiere brands with a unique opportunity to elevate their image while championing environmental responsibility."

Idealitee™ is more than just packaging; it's a statement of conscious refinement. Designed for brands looking to differentiate themselves in the market, Idealitee™ offers a greener solution without compromising on quality or luxury. By embracing eco-responsibility through circular recycling, Preserve Brands invites luxury retailers and brands to join them in shaping a more sustainable future.

"At Preserve, our identity extends beyond conventional branding; we're a dedicated force, fueled by a mission to champion sustainability, creativity, and unmatched customer satisfaction," emphasized Susan Hickey. "Idealitee™ mirrors these values impeccably, offering retailers and packaging visionaries a unique fusion of luxury and sustainability."

"Preserve Brands has evolved into more than just a brand; it has become a mission-driven entity committed to sustainability, innovation, and exceeding customer expectations," said David Grieb, a company advisor and retired commercial banking executive from Boston. "Idealitee™ is in complete harmony with these fundamental values, providing customers with a blend of sustainability, excellence, and decades of expertise in the supply chain."

Since 2001, Preserve Brands has led the charge in innovative sustainability initiatives, providing customers with alternatives that drive environmentally conscious purchasing decisions. With Idealitee™, Preserve Brands continues to set the standard for eco-conscious packaging, inviting retailers to join them in embracing a more sustainable future.

Preserve Brands will introduce Idealitee™ and its innovative line of sustainable packaging solutions at the Luxe Pack Expo in New York City. Visit us at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001 on May 8-9, 2024, Location D01, to experience the future of retail packaging firsthand.

About Preserve Brands: Preserve Brands is a leader in the sustainable specialty paper industry, offering bespoke paper products and packaging that blend luxury with environmental responsibility. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Preserve Brands continues to shape the future of retail through sustainable practices and creative ingenuity.

For more information about Idealitee™ and Preserve Brands' commitment to sustainability, visit https://preservebrands.com

SOURCE Preserve Brands