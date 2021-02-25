Preserve Sporting Club & Residences Unveils Hunter Borrowing Closet

RICHMOND, R.I., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, the 3,500-acre private wilderness retreat for outdoor enthusiasts in Richmond, Rhode Island, announces a new "Borrowing Closet" with all-weather British heritage brand Hunter.

The Hunter closet at the Preserve is available to guests and members, featuring boots, outerwear and accessories for complimentary use for guests' onsite adventures.

A four-season sporting retreat, the Preserve is part of Ocean House Management luxury hospitality collection and offers more than 20 recreational activities and outdoor pursuits. The Hunter closet, which is located in the Preserve's Main Lodge, allows guests to enjoy the property in all weather conditions.

"Our goal at the Preserve is to curate exclusive amenities that complement an outdoor luxury lifestyle. The high quality of Hunter products is an ideal fit for our guests who want to spend carefree days exploring nature," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President and Group Managing Director of Ocean House Management. "We first partnered with Hunter when we launched a closet to rave reviews at Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, Rhode Island. And now we are taking the relationship to new heights at our 3,500-acre woodland playground."

The Hunter closet features styles and sizes for adults and children, including the iconic Original Tall Rain boot. First introduced in 1956 and still handcrafted from 28 parts, the Original boot is known the world over for its perfect engineering for comfort and function. If hours of rugged terrain are calling, Hunter has supplied the technical Balmoral Rain boot. The Balmoral offers enhanced comfort and shock absorption with multi-directional cleats designed for grip and mud-release. Hunter Little Kids and big Kids Rain Boots outfit the tiniest explorers, along with Kids Lightweight Waterproof Jackets. The Hunter closet also features a selection of men's and women's Lightweight Waterproof Jackets. When grey skies approach, guests can grab a Hunter Original Moustache Bubble Umbrella with its stylish transparent canopy.

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is the most amenity-rich sporting community on the East Coast. The resort features a robust roster of activities. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, cozy cabins and a soon-to-launch Hilltop Lodge with 18 suites and a 12,000 square-foot spa. Signature restaurant Double Barrel Kitchen serves seasonal ingredients and daily specials.

Visit PreserveSportingClub.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About Preserve Sporting Club & Residences

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a wilderness retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI, the four-season upscale property offers activities for all ages. Highlights include an 18-hole executive par 3 golf course, tennis on clay and grass courts, zip line, biking, hiking, canoeing and kayaking, as well as a rock climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, cozy cabins and a soon-to-launch Hilltop Lodge with 18 signature suites and a 12,000 square-foot spa. In the Main Lodge, Double Barrel Kitchen serves seasonal ingredients and daily specials. Distinct venues are available for special events and meetings. The Preserve's real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. PreserveSportingClub.com.

About Hunter

Founded in Scotland in 1856 by American entrepreneur Henry Lee Norris, Hunter is a progressive British heritage brand renowned for its iconic Original boot. The globally recognized Wellington boot was first introduced in 1956, with each pair still handcrafted on the same last from 28 individual parts. The brand has a rich history of innovation and pioneering design and holds two Royal Warrants of Appointment to HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. The brand has built on this heritage of more than 160 years, expanding the footwear offer, introducing outerwear, bags and accessories to protect from the weather and perform across all terrains. hunterboots.com

About Ocean House Management (OHM) Collection

Ocean House Management, LLC is a curator of New England's most exceptional luxury hotels, restaurants and residences. An exclusive hospitality management company, OHM is defined by its philosophy to provide extraordinary experiences to discerning travelers. The collection's award-winning properties offer inspiring amenities and creative connections to culinary, nature, art, design and wellness. OHM was founded in 2010 with the redevelopment of Ocean House, a Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel -- one of only 14 in the world. Featuring three Relais & Châteaux hotels, the portfolio includes: Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, RI; Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com) in Westerly, RI; Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Mass.; and Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, RI (PreserveSportingClub.com). OHMCollection.com

