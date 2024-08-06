Preserve Your Memories and the Planet: PikPerfect Announces Sustainability Milestone in Photo Book Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PikPerfect, an industry leader in personalized photo books and wedding albums, today announced a significant milestone in its dedication to environmental responsibility. The company's production processes have undergone a major transformation, with over 90% of energy now being derived from clean, renewable sources.

This commitment to eco-conscious manufacturing reinforces PikPerfect's reputation as a company that prioritizes both the creation of stunning, one-of-a-kind photo books and wedding albums, and sustainable practices. This is further evident in PikPerfect's use of FSC-certified papers (promoting responsible forest management) and advanced Jet Press inkjet printing in their photo books and layflat albums, which eliminates the need for the chemical processes used in traditional photo development.

"We refuse to compromise. Our customers deserve photo book keepsakes that are both stunning in quality and minimize their impact on the planet," said Rushad Vevaina, CEO of PikPerfect. "This renewable energy revolution, alongside our other eco-friendly practices, ensures we protect the future while preserving the past."

PikPerfect's ongoing sustainability efforts directly supporting photo book and wedding album creation include:

Partnering with Eco-Conscious Suppliers: Prioritizing suppliers who demonstrate a commitment to sustainability in photo book production.

Driving Innovation for Sustainable Photo Books: Using eco-friendly processes and supplies such as FSC-certified papers and planet-friendly printing.

Championing Transparency: Communicating these sustainability initiatives to customers who care about how their photo books are made.

"A photo book is more than just a collection of images; it's a tangible expression of love, family, and life's milestones," Maike Vevaina, CFO & COO, added. "By prioritizing sustainability along with customization and quality, we're ensuring customers can feel good about how their treasured photo books are made." PikPerfect's journey towards sustainability is ongoing. The company strives for continuous improvement and hopes its efforts inspire others to seek out sustainable options in all aspects of their lives. Visit PikPerfect for more information on their sustainability initiatives.

About PikPerfect

PikPerfect, a family-owned business, understands that photos hold more than just images – they hold legacies. That's why the company is dedicated to transforming precious memories into tangible treasures. With a focus on exquisite craftsmanship, the finest materials, and unparalleled customization, PikPerfect empowers customers to design one-of-a-kind photo books & albums that perfectly reflect their unique stories. Visit www.pikperfect.com for more information.

