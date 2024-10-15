Preserved NY Partners with Clarity Pen® to Launch Innovative Vape Device

The Clarity Pen® utilizes advanced technology to isolate its heating elements from the cannabis extract stored in a borosilicate glass ampoule. This design minimizes exposure to heat, effectively preventing oxidation and degradation of volatile compounds. By maintaining a stable environment during transportation and storage, the device ensures that the quality of the extracts is preserved until use. This approach reduces common issues such as leaks and clogs while guaranteeing a consistent, high-quality vaping experience.

In collaboration with Basin Mixtures, a pioneering cannabis processor led by pharmacists, Preserved NY reinforces its commitment to quality and precision. This partnership emphasizes the brand's mission to deliver innovative products that showcase the diverse flavors and therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

"At Preserved NY, we strive to provide premium cannabis products that highlight the unique attributes of the plant," said Patrick Hogan, Chief Operating Officer. "Our collaboration with Clarity Pen® and Basin Mixtures enables us to create a device that enhances the vaping experience while protecting the essential compounds that define cannabis," added CEO Xiaomin Huang.

One user shared their initial hesitation: "At first, I thought the device would be complicated. But once I learned to place the loaded extract into the empty cartridge and lock the mouthpiece in place, I realized how easy it is to use. The clarity and flavor are so much better that I know I'll never go back to my old setup."

Preserved NY's products are currently available at select retailers across New York, though inventory is limited. As consumer interest in cannabis continues to grow, this partnership aims to set a new benchmark in the market, emphasizing both performance and product integrity.

"We are excited to partner with Preserved NY and Basin Mixtures, as we share a vision for excellence and innovation," said Fred, a representative from Clarity Pen®. "Together, we are redefining consumer expectations in the vaping industry."

For more information about Preserved NY and to stay updated on our latest developments, please visit our website at www.preservedny.com.

SOURCE Preserved NY