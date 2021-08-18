Preset Raises $35.9M Series B to Democratize Business Intelligence

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preset, a modern cloud-based data exploration and visualization platform founded by the original creator of Apache Superset and Apache Airflow, today announced it has raised $35.9 million in Series B funding led by Redpoint Ventures.

Along with its new funding, Preset is also announcing the general availability of Preset Cloud , a fully hosted, hassle-free cloud service for Apache Superset. Originally created by Preset founder Maxime Beauchemin while at Airbnb, Superset has quickly become the most popular open source visualization layer for the modern data stack amongst data professionals at thousands of data-first organizations and household brands around the world. With the public launch of Preset Cloud, it is now easier for anyone to access the full power of Superset in a reliable, securely managed, and highly scalable cloud environment.

"Today is a huge day for Preset," said Maxime Beauchemin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Preset. "I'm excited to disrupt the business intelligence market with the freedom of open source, the convenience and accessibility of a freemium cloud service, and a product that modern teams want to use!"

Redpoint Ventures Leads Series B

Preset's $35.9 million Series B funding is led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from existing investor a16z. The round, which brings the total raised by the company to $48.4 million, will help Preset continue to grow its team and invest in the technology, including enhancing Superset and building an even more robust cloud service. Tomasz Tunguz, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures joins Preset's board of directors.

"Preset is building a data platform at the intersection of three massive trends: analytics, open source and SaaS," said Tunguz. "They're quickly becoming the go-to business intelligence platform for the most effective and empowered data teams."

Preset Exits Beta with Strong Customer Momentum

After six months in private beta, Preset has seen tremendous demand for the service and has partnered with early adopters like Funimation Global Group, which selected Preset to help modernize their data culture, democratizing access to data for everyone, and centralizing reporting and analytics on Preset Cloud.

"We are excited to partner with Preset to help shape the future of data at Funimation," said Rahul Purini, Chief Operating Officer at Funimation Global Group. "Visibility into our metrics is key to our success in the anime space and with our fans. Preset Cloud makes those insights accessible to everyone in our organization so users are empowered to ask their own questions and get to the answers with a quick few steps."

Preset Cloud delivers both the flexibility of open source along with the mature features of Superset, including:

No-code data explorer : Interactive dashboards and complex visualizations are easy to create without writing any code

: Interactive dashboards and complex visualizations are easy to create without writing any code Advanced SQL editor : Collaborative SQL editor to build a semantic data model to define dimensions and metrics and create virtual datasets

: Collaborative SQL editor to build a semantic data model to define dimensions and metrics and create virtual datasets Rich gallery of visualizations : Over 40 out of the box visualization types to showcase an organization's data

: Over 40 out of the box visualization types to showcase an organization's data Integration with modern data technologies: Integrations with nearly any SQL speaking data source including Snowflake, BigQuery, Druid, Presto and Dremio

In addition, Preset Cloud eliminates the traditional barriers to adopting and scaling open source Superset, through:

Self-service and freemium pricing: Preset Cloud removes the complexity and reduces the cost of starting and maintaining Superset in a easy-to-use cloud service

Preset Cloud removes the complexity and reduces the cost of starting and maintaining Superset in a easy-to-use cloud service Enterprise security, compliance & governance: Preset Cloud provides integrated single sign-on (SSO), configurable role-based access control, and is SOC2 compliant

Preset Cloud provides integrated single sign-on (SSO), configurable role-based access control, and is SOC2 compliant World-class support: Preset Cloud is run and maintained by a team of Superset experts. The team is the largest contributor to the Apache Superset project.

For more information, visit https://preset.io/.

About Preset

Founded by the original creator of Apache Superset and Apache Airflow, Preset is a modern cloud based data exploration and visualization platform powered by the leading open source analytics tool, Apache Superset. The company is based in San Mateo and backed by a16z, Redpoint Ventures and Fathom Capital. For more information, visit https://preset.io/.

SOURCE Preset

Related Links

http://www.preset.io

