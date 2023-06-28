President & COO Carlos Garcia of THTBC KIRA Announces His Retirement

News provided by

Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation/KIRA

28 Jun, 2023, 13:28 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation | KIRA President and COO Carlos Garcia has retired from the company effective June 15th, 2023. This is the culmination of a 39-year career in the Government Contracting Services industry.

Garcia is the founder of KIRA, Incorporated. In 2016, after 29 years in business he sold the company to Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation.  He remained with the company seven additional years as President and COO. Today the company is approaching 2,000 employees internationally.

Continue Reading

Throughout his career Garcia received several awards including National Hispanic Entrepreneur of the Year. In addition to KIRA, Garcia founded several additional GovCon companies during his career.

Garcia will remain on the Board of Directors of THTBC. He will now dedicate his time to his various Board of Directors duties, private investments, and charitable endeavors.

"We are tremendously grateful to Carlos Garcia for all of his efforts in support of our organization and are delighted that he will remain involved through our Board of Directors," said THTBC CEO Richard Rinehart.  

THTBC KIRA's executive and senior leadership are poised to continue Garcia's legacy and grow THTBC KIRA as a global services provider.  THTBC is a wholly owned business enterprise of Central Council Tlingit Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska whose mission is to engage in, carry on and conduct business to improve the economic condition of the Tribe.

About Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation

Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation | KIRA (THTBC) is a Tribally-owned family of SBA 8(a), HUBZone, SDB, and other small businesses wholly owned by one of the largest tribes in Alaska. THTBC has been supporting DoD, DHS, DOS, NASA, DOE and other Federal customers for over 35 years. Through its 30+ subsidiaries, THTBC offers extensive capabilities to its Federal and prime customers in Facilities Maintenance, Infrastructure, Information Technology, Engineering & Professional Services, Training Services, Logistics & Transportation, and Aviation Repair & Maintenance. The organization is ISO 9001 certified, approved in over 85 NAICS codes, and operates in 30+ locations globally. Learn more about THTBC by visiting www.thtbc.com.

Media Contact
Paula Arevalo
[email protected]
410-707-6817

SOURCE Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation/KIRA

Also from this source

David Sullivan Named Senior Vice President of Business Development for THTBC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.