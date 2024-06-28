PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NUCALM JIM POOLE HONORED WITH THE PRESIDENT'S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Poole, President and CEO of NuCalm ® was honored with the prestigious President's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for his 5,000 hours of service leadership both globally and in the United States. The esteemed honor was awarded on Saturday, June 22 in New York City, NY.

Jim Poole honored with The President's Achievement Award Jim Poole, President & CEO of NuCalm during a visit to a school in Kenya

Mr. Poole is not only a trailblazer in neuroscience technology, revolutionizing stress management with the patented NuCalm platform, but he also makes giving back a priority year-round. Through NuCalm, Mr. Poole has led philanthropic work with military veterans, trauma victims, cancer patients as well as international work in Kenya. NuCalm donates regularly to the U.S. Military veteran community including Mission 22 and the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine, two non-profit organizations that provide treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and suicide awareness and prevention. His support to the medical community includes work with the Comprehensive Cancer Wellness Program (CCWP) led by Dr. Janet Hranicky (MD, PhD), as well as product donations to cancer patients, first responders, and people battling Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, in the wake of the Russian war with Ukraine, NuCalm reached out to their database of over 90,000 users and offered a FREE NuCalm premium account to any friends, family or loved ones that were living in Ukraine, Poland or Latvia, Moldova, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, Hungary or Slovakia.

Most recently, Mr. Poole traveled to Kenya and as part of his mission to be an agent of change, NuCalm donated over $4 Million worth of scholarships, school supplies, sports equipment and FREE NuCalm subscriptions to elementary, high school and university students. He was also part of a business consortium that purchased and installed a computer library and a freshwater tank for an all-girls Kenyan school that had no running water, in addition to donating feminine hygiene products for all of the girls.

Jim Poole, President and CEO of NuCalm shared, "It is part of our DNA at NuCalm to give back. Receiving The President's Lifetime Achievement Award is an incredible honor, but the real reward is knowing that we are truly making a difference."

Mr. Poole was nominated and vetted by Operation Impact for the award. The award was presented on Saturday, June 22 in New York City. Along with the honor of presidential recognition, he will receive a personalized certificate, an official pin, medallion or coin and a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States.

"Accepting Jim Poole's nomination for the President's Lifetime Achievement Award is probably the easiest decision we'll make all year. His dedication to serving humanity around the world is nothing less than miraculous. Whether it's donating free services to law enforcement or providing free technology to cancer patients, Jim Poole and his organization NuCalm is the gold standard for giving," said Credentialing Agent Cheri Sotelo, Operation Impact.

About the President's Volunteer Service Award ( PVSA )

In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) to recognize the important role of volunteers in America's strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too. The PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation. Led by the AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light , this program allows Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.

About NuCalm:

"Where Stress Surrenders to Neuroscience"

At NuCalm, we discover, invent, develop, test, refine, and release the most sophisticated, powerful, and predictable neuroacoustic software in the world. It's about safely managing the world's most complex, adaptable, evolved, and powerful computing system in the world - the human brain. You must respect the perfection of the human brain before you attempt to make it better. More than 30 years ago, Dr. Holloway began a quest to help people suffering from acute PTSD without using narcotics. This mission led to years of research, development, and clinical testing and ultimately a breakthrough technology platform named NuCalm that safely and predictably allows you to manage your state of mind on demand. We do this through patented, clinically proven neuroacoustic software that gently guides your brain waves to different frequencies: from the highest frequencies associated with peak mental state and concentration to the lowest frequencies associated with deep sleep. The biggest advantage to you is that this technology is all-natural, non-invasive, easy-to-use, and works every single time you use it. Visit us at www.nucalm.com ; or follow our social channels at Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenny McIntosh, JMPR on behalf of NuCalm

480-202-7112

[email protected]

SOURCE NuCalm