President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation Celebrates 40 Years

Wolfe, who has served Ziebart for over 40 years, has been President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation since 1994, after serving four years as Executive Vice President and CFO. He has been instrumental in diversifying Ziebart's services to offer customers cutting edge products to enhance and protect their cars and trucks. Under Wolfe's leadership, Ziebart International Corporation entered into strategic business partnerships with industry leader Rhino Linings® and Speedy Auto Glass®.

Wolfe also led Ziebart employees in a buyout of the company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). This program has fostered personal commitment, dedication, and long-term devotion to building the business for over 25 years. He is also responsible for expanding Ziebart's presence internationally, including the signing of master franchises in strategic international markets.

Mr. Wolfe continues to promote and push for growth and reinvigoration of the brand as he heads into his 40th year with the company. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into 33 countries, with over 950 service centers throughout the world.

"I'm honored to be a part of such an excellent organization." said Mr. Wolfe. "Thank you to all of those who have come and gone, and those who are still here. It has been a pleasure these last 40 years and I look forward to the years to come."

Prior to joining Ziebart in 1977, Wolfe was manager and supervisor of small business development for the Detroit office of Grant Thornton Certified Public Accountants.

Wolfe is currently a member of the International Franchise Association and the Detroit Athletic Club, for which he served on the Board of Directors from 1994 to 2000, serving as President in 2000. He is a past member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has also served as Trustee of the Eastern Michigan University Foundation, on the School of Business Advisory Committee at Eastern and on Oakland University's School of Business Advisory Marketing Committee.

Ziebart International Corporation is honored to celebrate this outstanding milestone and looks forward to continuing under his leadership.

About Ziebart®

Ziebart International Corporation is headquartered in Troy, MI, representing a global franchise network of vehicle protection and appearance services for nearly 60 years. The company was founded on rust protection in 1959 and operates approximately 400 licensed locations with 950 service centers in 33 countries. Ziebart is the world's leading name in automotive services that renew, protect, preserve, and enhance the appearance of cars and trucks. Ziebart offers a full line of appearance and protection services for both the interior and exterior of vehicles, including Professional Detailing, Window Tint, Z-Gloss® Ceramic Paint Coating, Z-Shield® Paint Protection Film, Vehicle Wraps, genuine Ziebart Rust Protection and Undercoating, Rhino-Linings® Sprayed-on Bed Liners, Truck Accessories and much more. Visit www.ziebart.com for more information.

