President and CEO, Vaughn Moore, accepts American Cancer Society award for AIT Worldwide Logistics

More than 300 corporate and community leaders from across the country participated in the exclusive outing, with all net proceeds going to support ACS's national cancer research program. Since 1946, ACS has invested nearly $5 billion to better diagnose and treat cancer, as well as improve patients' quality of life.

"I love that AIT is truly a company that cares," Moore said. "And that's because of our people. Our involvement with organizations like American Cancer Society goes far beyond cutting a check or attending a fundraiser. It gives us a sense of pride to give back to worthy causes like ACS, because active engagement with our community is a core value across the global AIT team."

One of the invitational's four major sponsors, AIT has supported ACS with charitable fundraising, donations and events for nearly two decades. Moore, who also addressed the invitational attendees with a call for donations, has served on the Chicago Select Golf Invitational executive committee since 2016.

"Vaughn Moore and the team at AIT Worldwide Logistics have been instrumental in supporting the important work and goals of the American Cancer Society," said ACS Illinois Executive Director, Peter Steele. "For their tireless commitment to our mission for the past 19 years, we were delighted to honor AIT with the Corporate Partnership Award at this special event."

Since 2000, AIT and its teammates have helped raise more than $620,000 for ACS cancer research. For more information on AIT's commitment to serving its communities, visit www.aitworldwide.com/our-culture.

For additional information regarding the 2019 Chicago Select Golf Invitational, please contact Jody Phillips at jody.phillips@cancer.org, 312.960.2344 or visit the event website at www.chicagoselect.org.

