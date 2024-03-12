PRESIDENT BIDEN REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION IN FISCAL YEAR 2025 BUDGET PROPOSAL

New older adult suicide program joins increases in funding for 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, CDC Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program, and other initiatives.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the nation's largest suicide prevention organization, today applauds President Biden and his recently released 2025 budget proposal giving significant funding and attention to critical suicide prevention and mental health activities in the upcoming fiscal year beginning October 1.

President Biden's budget proposal includes funding allocations for a wide variety of initiatives and services of importance to AFSP, including:

$602 million for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline , an increase of $100 million over enacted levels in FY 2023.

for the , an increase of over enacted levels in FY 2023. $68 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program (CSP) , an increase of $38 million over FY 23.

for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's , an increase of over FY 23. $40 million for mobile crisis response , an increase of $20 million over FY 23 levels.

for , an increase of over FY 23 levels. $1.043 billion for the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program , an increase of $35 million over FY 23.

for the , an increase of over FY 23. $450 million for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics , an increase of $65 million over FY 23.

for , an increase of over FY 23. $2.503 billion for the National Institute of Mental Health , an increase of $161 million over FY 23.

for the , an increase of over FY 23. $583 million for Veteran suicide prevention outreach initiatives, an increase of $66 million over FY 23.

Furthermore, the budget provides a welcomed $2.75 million in seed funding to launch a new joint initiative between the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Administration for Community Living designed to prevent suicide among older Americans by increasing screening and referrals to evidence-based services and interventions. Although older adults make up 16.8% of the U.S. population, they represent more than a fifth (22%) of all suicides, and men aged 85 and older have the highest annual suicide rate of any group. Tragically, deaths by suicide among older adults have risen 8% in 2022.

"The President's commitment to combat our nation's staggering mental health crisis is commendable, and it is absolutely necessary that the funding in the FY25 Budget reach those who are fighting this crisis on the front lines," stated Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Funding is critical for initiatives such as strengthening the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and crisis response in order to provide those experiencing a mental health challenge with the help they need. We are also pleased that the budget expands CDC's Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program, which will bring community-based public health approaches to preventing suicide to additional locations across the country. We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to ensure our nation has the necessary resources to prevent suicide and save lives."

The mental health crisis has seen a tragic increase in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. The provisional age-adjusted suicide rate in 2022 was 14.3 deaths per 100,000 people – a 40-year high. At a time when suicide rates are on the rise, it is not only important but vitally necessary to invest in mental health services. Increases in suicide rates, feelings of loneliness and hopelessness, and depression are prevalent in many populations, including in Veterans, youth and young adults, LBGTQ individuals and BIPOC communities.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP was established in 1987 and fosters a nationwide community for those impacted by suicide, empowered by research, education, and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death. AFSP has 74 Chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and sponsors a variety of community-based programming across the country each year. AFSP is also the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the nation. AFSP awards research grants for studies that increase the understanding of suicide and lead to new life-saving strategies and interventions. By gathering information about who is dying by suicide, what contributes to suicide ideation and death, and testing prevention, intervention, and postvention models, we can learn how to prevent suicides most effectively and swiftly across the lifespan and among higher risk populations. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, X (formally Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

