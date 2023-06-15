President Biden Recognizes TickPick, LLC for Commitment to All-In Prices in Remarks About Junk Fees

Co-CEO Brett Goldberg Participated in Ensuing White House Roundtable

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TickPick, LLC, the transparent ticket marketplace that is transforming the event ticketing industry, today was recognized for its longstanding commitment to all-in prices in President Biden's remarks about junk fees. TickPick co-founder and co-CEO Brett Goldberg, participated in an ensuing White House roundtable on junk fees alongside President Biden and National Economic Director Lael Brainard.

Goldberg was accompanied by executives from ticketing companies, as well as prominent travel companies, such as Airbnb, to discuss the topic of all-in pricing. As the industry leader in offering true all-in pricing, Brett shared more about the history of TickPick and how they were founded on the basis of providing consumers the best possible user experience in purchasing tickets while ensuring full price transparency – ensuring the first price you see is the price you pay.

"When we founded TickPick in 2011, we recognized the need to provide consumers with the utmost transparency," Goldberg said. "We set the standard for all-in pricing, and it's encouraging to see small steps being taken across the industry towards that vision. But legislation is still required to ensure every ticket to a live event includes true all-in pricing. We will continue to lead advocacy efforts on all-in pricing, putting our customer experience first and challenging the industry to improve. I appreciate the White House's leadership on this issue and President Biden's recognition of TickPick as an innovator in the ticketing space."

