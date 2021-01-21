President Biden's Call to End 'Uncivil War' is Addressed in Transformational Thinker Peter Montoya's New Culture Book, 'The Second Civil War'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden called for an end to America's "uncivil war" of political division in his inauguration speech. Transformational keynote speaker Peter Montoya's groundbreaking new book, "The Second Civil War," examines the psychological, social, and political forces that have given rise to the current hostility and conflict in the United States, and reveals the crucial, practical strategies anyone can employ – to exit the battlefields, regain their sanity, and bring an end to the conflict.

"The American divide continues to grow, and most of us are at our wits' end," said Montoya.

While the wars of the 20th century were largely waged by countries or institutions, the rise of unethical media, combined with the now highly accessible power of technology, has placed us, as individuals, both on the front lines and within the command bunkers. We've taken sides, battle lines have been drawn, and the conflict is reaching a critical mass. While some have suggested that this war can be won on the systemic level, the solutions they offer – such as the prohibition of lying, the elimination of social media, or placing limitations on free speech – are neither legal nor feasible.

"Through a cascade of seemingly life-improving forces we have unintentionally given rise to digital cults and empowered ourselves to wage a cold civil war against our fellow citizens," said Montoya. "What began with subtle derision soon escalated beyond mocking and ridicule to include doxing, unfriending, empathy denial, intimidation, and even death threats. It must stop. And because these attacks began on the individual level, it is up to each and every one of us to work toward bringing this conflict to a peaceful conclusion."

Montoya, a sought-after speaker, thought leader, and best-selling author, has watched the growing crisis with concern. He offers "The Second Civil War" as a practical guide, to help anyone not only understand what must change, but also how. These solutions include:

Outsmart your lizard brain: Our ancient tribal psychology tells us that if we shame and shun those we disagree with, their behavior will change. But those tactics are as harmful as they are ineffective, and employing them only causes increased anxiety and furthers the divide.

Rage against the outrage machine: Our obsession with social media has caused an alarming addiction to fear and outrage for tens of millions of Americans. By eliminating, reducing, or carefully curating our "feeds," we can begin to detox.

Fear the fearmonger: Journalism, by definition, should be reporting based on facts, supported by proof or evidence. Our news sources should inform without influence, but many today promote fear, hate, and the demonization of others. We must commit to avoiding fear-based journalism and seek out integrous new sources that expand factual knowledge and encourage empathy, rather than divergency.

Play the only winning move: "The Second Civil War" is unique in that it is being fought person to person – and every individual chooses whether or not to participate on the battlefields. We must be conscientious objectors and understand that the only way we win the game is through our refusal to play.

Montoya is certain that following the simple steps outlined in "The Second Civil War" will not only help to bring an end to this crisis, but also help the reader dramatically reduce their stress and anxiety levels while improving their overall health and relationships.

Part study, part guidebook, The Second Civil War seeks not only to uncover how we got ourselves into our current National crisis, but how we can get ourselves out.

"People carry a tremendous amount fear and apprehension these days," said Montoya, "They see the divide growing deeper and more alarming, they're losing friends, and even watching the news can cause panic. The solution is simple – the only way to win the game is to stop playing. For many, that's easier said than done. That's why I've laid out straightforward, practical steps anyone can take to be part of the solution, and dismantle this new Civil War before it reaches the point of no return."

Peter Montoya's business acumen, inspirational journey, human behavioral insight, and decades of real-life experience have helped him to become one of the most inspirational and sought-after speakers and coaches in the United States. He speaks thoughtfully and passionately about the need for transformational leadership development in today's world, and genuinely believes that all people and organizations have a special role in perpetuating the survival of our species, our civilization, and our planet.

He penned best-selling books "The Brand Called You" and "The Personal Branding Phenomenon." His latest title, "The Second Civil War; a Citizen's Guide to Healing Our Fractured Nation," is due out May 18, 2021.

