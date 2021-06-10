President Biden's Deputy Assistant to Speak on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes for G20 Interfaith Forum's Anti-Racism Initiative
Jun 10, 2021, 04:00 ET
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden's newly appointed Deputy Assistant, Erika Moritsugu, will address anti-Asian hate and discrimination in an upcoming public webinar hosted by the G20 Interfaith Forum Association (IF20). Moritsugu, along with five other distinguished leaders, will present at 11:00 am EDT on June 10, 2021. This webinar is one of the many actions IF20 is taking as part of its Anti-Racism Initiative.
Moritsugu was appointed by President Joseph R. Biden in April 2021 to serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American (AA) and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) Senior Liaison. She supports leaders through a whole-of-government approach to racial justice.
"Across our nation, an outpouring of grief and outrage continues at the horrific violence and xenophobia perpetrated against Asian American communities, especially Asian American women and girls," Moritsugu said. "As President Biden said during his first prime time address, anti-Asian violence and xenophobia is wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."
Other featured speakers include:
- Grace Meng, U.S. Congresswoman representing the 6th Congressional District of New York
- Jacinta S. Ma, Director of the Office of Communications and Legislative Affairs, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
- David Chiu, California Assemblymember representing the 17th Assembly District of the State of California (San Francisco)
- Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce
- Audrey Kitagawa, Moderator, Chair of the G20 Interfaith Anti-Racism Initiative
The webinar will provide a platform for mutual discussion and learning—recognizing what Asian-Americans have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For more than a year, Asian Americans have been fighting two viruses: the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-Asian hate," said U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng. "The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that I introduced with Senator Mazie Hirono was signed into law last month by President Biden, and it will go a long way towards combatting this rise in xenophobia and racist attacks."
"In order to recover from and repair the harm to our communities, we need to share our experiences with each other and with those outside of our community," Assemblymember David Chiu said. "Confronting these awful incidents head-on strengthens us and chips away at the ignorance, fear and racism that has spurred these acts of hate."
"What I want to make sure everyone understands, when things happen to you, be calm and understand how to protect yourself as much as you can," Carl Chan of the OCCC stated. "I had to stand strong. I cannot be allowing myself to be a victim, or other people to become victims of crime. So that is the reason why I have to speak out."
"A strong, successful society is built on ensuring people feel welcome and recognized for their contributions," added Jacinta Ma of the EEOC. "Violence, harassment, and discrimination because someone is or is perceived to be of Asian descent must not be tolerated. Governments, leaders, and individuals all have a role to play in addressing anti-Asian violence."
SOURCE G20 Interfaith Forum Association
Share this article