President Biden's Requirement for Vaccines and Covid Testing Increase Opportunities for Insurance Verification Services

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden's September 9th announcement to combat the Delta Variant triggered a change in American Business' involvement in employees' medical history, a move that expands the need to verify a patient's medical records from medical providers and military/university to millions of employers.

Insurance Eligibility Verification Services, such as pVerify, provide accurate insurance benefit details for Medical Providers, Labs, and Suppliers. The need for medical information will expand outside of the Medical Community for the first time.

According to the Associated Press the action plan "mandates vaccines for federal workers and contractors and certain health care workers, requires employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly", but leaves out the steps on how a business will comply.

Currently, only a Medical Provider or Healthcare Agency with a Registered National Provider Identifier (NPI) can look up a patient's insurance coverage, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' NPI Final Rule, and HIPAA restricts who can acquire a patient's vaccination history.

The above restrictions may force businesses to pay out of pocket for services within the medical community with entities such as pVerify who have access to verification services, in order to accurately confirm a patient's active insurance coverage, lab and testing benefits, and, for Medicare patients, Pfizer and Moderna vaccination dates.

It is unknown if Biden’s Action Plan is here to stay. “When this decree goes into effect, the (Republican National Committee) will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. In the meantime businesses must continue mounting plans to track vaccinations or hire a laboratory group for the task of weekly testing.

