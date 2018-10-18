President Bill Clinton Joins Call for Code as Finalists Revealed Ahead of Global Prize Celebration

President Clinton joins esteemed panel of judges selecting a winning technology in fight against natural disasters; winner to be announced on October 29

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Call for Code Founding Partner IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Creator David Clark Cause today announced the five developer teams whose projects will compete for a USD $200,000 grand prize, to be awarded during the Call for Code Global Prize Celebration at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on October 29. The companies also announced that former President Clinton joins the esteemed panel of judges selecting the project to be deployed in the fight to protect people and communities from the threat of natural disasters.

WHAT:

President Clinton helps select a winning project from among five finalists announced today in the global Call for Code Challenge. The winning project will be announced at a Global Prize Celebration in San Francisco on October 29, and deployed by IBM Corporate Service Corps in the battle to limit the human devastation caused by natural disasters. The five finalist projects are produced by developer teams from around the world – ranging from Fremont, California to Beijing, China – and use the latest emerging technologies from IBM, such as AI, cloud, blockchain and IoT to solve some of the most acute problems in disaster preparedness and recovery.

WHEN:

October 29, 2018 – registration required (details below)

Press and VIP check-in: 6:30 p.m. PT

Doors open: 7:00 p.m. PT

Livestream: 8:10 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

1290 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109

To attend the event, register at https://callforcode.org/global-prize/, or tune into the livestream via IBM Developer Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBMDeveloper), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/developerworks), Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/ibmdeveloper) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBMDeveloper/) channels.

WHO:

IBM will bring together hundreds of developers for the Global Prize Celebration as well as representatives from Call for Code Charitable Partners–United Nations Human Rights and the American Red Cross–as well as The Linux Foundation and the Creator of Call for Code, David Clark Cause.

CONTACT:

Sarah Storelli

559-970-3194

sstorel@us.ibm.com

Mike Sefanov

650-281-8099

mike.sefanov@ibm.com

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

http://www.ibm.com

