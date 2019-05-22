President, CEO and director John Miller Intends to Purchase 500,000 Shares in THC BioMed Intl Ltd.

THC.CSE

THCBF – OTC

TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE: THC), ("THC" or the "Company") announces that John Miller, President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, plans to purchase up to 500,000 additional common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company. The purchases will occur over a three week period ending on June 7, 2019.

Mr. Miller is purchasing the Shares for investment purposes, and commented, "I am very satisfied with the progress THC BioMed has made to become a profitable company." He currently holds 25,318,071 of the 146,379,363 issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company representing 17.3%.

About THC

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that John Miller purchases the additional common shares. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE THC BioMed

