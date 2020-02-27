President Donald J. Trump to Keynote The Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald J. Trump will address The Latino Coalition (TLC) Legislative Summit on Wednesday, March 4 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

Convening small-business owners, business influencers and elected officials from across the country, the TLC Legislative Summit is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to build their professional network while advocating for the public policies that impact them most.

"We are pleased to welcome President Trump back to The Latino Coalition stage," said Hector Barreto, TLC's Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator. "The president and his administration have led an economic expansion by creating an environment where small businesses can survive and thrive. With record-low unemployment levels, outstanding job growth and strong GDP, this administration has a proven track record that is worthy of celebrating."

A friend to the organization, President Trump will keynote The Latino Coalition's Leadership Luncheon, discussing our country's Great American economic comeback thanks to a record number of job-killing regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements.

Throughout the day, panels will examine critical legislative and policy issues such as procurement, technology, education and regulatory reforms.

The Legislative Summit will also include notable guests such as: newly confirmed U.S. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson; U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas (CA-29); U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX); U.S. Rep. William Hurd (TX-23); Jennifer Korn, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Liaison; U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13); Ruben Barrales, Senior Vice President, External Relations, Wells Fargo & Company; Dan Bryant, SVP Global Public Policy and Government Affairs Walmart; Eric Hoplin, Head of External Relations for Wells Fargo & Company and Daniel Garza, President The Libre Initiative to name a few.

"Creating and maintaining the best possible business environment for entrepreneurs is the duty and responsibility of our elected and appointed officials," Barreto added. "And while election years present their own opportunities and challenges for politicians, small-business owners expect our half of the economy to be prioritized, always. Our Summit will remind leaders in Washington, D.C. that meaningful reforms can happen in an election year – because good policy is good politics!"

For more information or to register, visit: The Latino Coalition 2020 Legislative Summit.

The Latino Coalition would like to thank the following Title Sponsors: Wells Fargo, Walmart, Edison International, Southern California Edison, PG&E, Google, and T-Mobile. TLC also acknowledges and is grateful for all its partners: AltaMed Health Services Corporation, Altria Client Services, AT&T, California Resource Corporation, Comcast Corporation, Cuellar Enterprises, East West Bank, Edison Electric Institute, Ecco Select, Grupo MAGNO, Guardian, Herbalife, Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute, MasterCard, Master Your Card, NCTA, Optimum Seismic, PhRMA, The Latino Coalition Foundation, The Libre Initiative, Tributo Tequila, Univision, US Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, and Verizon.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com or follow us at #TLCSUMMIT.

