President Donald Trump's Inaugural California Dance Card Is Blank Says Larry Thompson

Even though President Trump improved his popularity from his 2020 presidential bid, he lost the state of California in the 2024 Presidential General Election to Vice President Kamala Harris by 20%. California maintained its democratic stronghold notwithstanding the country's majority conservative vote.

On the local level, Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass (D), who has still failed to explain why she was in Africa when the Pacific Palisades fire broke out, is fighting an attack from real estate mogul and former candidate for Los Angeles mayor, Rick Caruso (D), who lost the costly election to Karen Bass by 10% in 2022. It appears that Caruso may be considering another run for mayor or even governor in 2026.

"The basic fundamentals of leadership start with being present," Caruso, a former Republican and conservative Democrat, said January 10 in a post on X, a veiled swipe at Bass's absence in the city when the fires broke out last week. Bass has said that while she was away, she was in regular contact with deputies and officials. She also said political sniping accomplished little.

While Bass finds herself on the defensive, Congressman Brad Sherman (D) also finds himself under scrutiny by his recent opponent, Larry Thompson (R), who challenged Sherman in the recent General Election for U.S. Congressional District 32. The District includes Pacific Palisades and Malibu, where the fire has done the most damage. As reported by Ballotpedia.com, Thompson received 108,711 votes in the 2024 General Election in his bid for Congress, which is the most votes ever received by any candidate running against Brad Sherman in his 28 years in office.

Caruso and Thompson's efforts indicate that the tides of liberalism may be slowly receding in California. Thompson states, "The progressive stronghold in California may not be dead today, but I predict its demise is surfing on the Pacific waves of change."

While California's politically progressive tempo may be slowing, it's doubtful that President Trump is ready to invite many California elected officials to join him in his famous "Trump Dance" at his Inaugural Balls. His political twerking to the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." will still entertain his supporters and offer an optimistic promise for America's future.

