President Donald Trump's Signing of "Right to Try" Law Provides Access to Experimental Treatment Option for Wife of Republican Congressional Candidate Dr. James Veltmeyer

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Congressional Candidate, and San Diego "Top Doctor," Dr. James Veltmeyer announced today that his wife, cancer patient, Laura Veltmeyer may be one of the one million Americans that stand to benefit from President Trump's recently signed "Right to Try" Law.

Dr. James D. Veltmeyer, Republican Candidate for the 52nd Congressional District

The Law, formally known as "Trickett Wendler, Frank Mongiello, Jordan McLinn, and Matthew Belllina Right to Try Act of 2017" amends existing Federal law to allow certain unapproved, experimental drugs to be administered to terminally ill patients who have exhausted all approved treatment options and are unable to participate in clinical drug trials.

"One of the biggest failings of the Health Care System is that there are hundreds of experimental drugs that potentially benefit terminal patients, but until now, they have been withheld from patients because of bureaucratic processes and red tape. While the FDA must be applauded for their diligence in preventing harmful medicines from entering the USA market, every year terminal patients are forced to go offshore in search of promising treatments that are not available in our own Country," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Republican Candidate for the 52nd Congressional District.

President Donald Trump stated in reference to the law "People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure — I want to give them a chance right here at home."

"My wife and mother of my 2 children, is currently suffering from Stage IV Breast Cancer. As her condition advances, it is comforting to know that my wife now has the choice to receive treatments that can potentially save her life," said Dr. Veltmeyer.

Dr. Veltmeyer is on the Scientific Advisory Board of Therapeutic Solutions International, a biotechnology company that recently announced its intention to provide access to its StemVax product for terminal patients under the newly passed Law.

"I am running for Congress to represent our community and to fix the Health Care system. The 52nd District houses some of the most advanced biotechnology companies that are developing new treatments for terminal diseases. It is saddening that the current Congressman for the 52nd District, Scott Peters, not only ignored the rights of terminal patients, but also of biotechnology companies, in voting against this Bill."

Press conference will be held on June 1st, at 11:00 AM at the ResMed Lobby, 9001 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

