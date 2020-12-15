President Elect Joe Biden Shops Sprayground Whilst Shopping in Detroit for Grand Kids

Notoriously known for their uniquely designed and trendsetting backpacks, bags, and other on-the-go accessories, Biden was instantly attracted to the rack of elaborately designed Sprayground backpacks. It's no secret that when it comes to kids backpacks, Sprayground is on the must-have list! Shopping for his grand kids, Biden made a good call when stopping for a browse around the bags that will be sure to put a smile on their faces this Christmas!

Sprayground allows you to make a statement without having to break the bank. They are a leading competitor in the streetwear scene with their high-quality and fashion forward looks that are also affordable.

Check out more from the most talked about rebellious streetwear brand at www.sprayground.com

About Sprayground

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by DAVID BEN DAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Collaborations such as NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O'Neal, MARVEL, Odell Beckham Jr, The Colombian Army and Humanitarian Organizations. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear and footwear, as well as starting a Music Label called Creative Outcasts. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All Product is made in limited runs and never produced again!

SOURCE Sprayground

