President George W. Bush Joined Cigna Corporation CEO David Cordani to Honor American Veterans and Support the Achilles International Freedom Team

"As we reflect on the challenges of the past year, we can all learn from the resilience and determination of our American soldiers," Bush said. "Demonstrating bravery on the battlefield, they often return home with injuries – both visible and invisible – that intensify the challenges of transitioning to civilian life. Together, we celebrate an elite group of veterans who, through their perseverance and athletic accomplishments, are teaching us that when we face adversity, we can push our limits of what is possible."

"It was an incredible honor to celebrate the brave members of the Armed Forces alongside President Bush, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and deep commitment to the veteran community," said Cordani. "We are endlessly inspired by the Achilles Freedom Team athletes for the ways they overcome great obstacles and support each other, demonstrating what we can achieve when we unite with a sense of shared purpose."

Achilles International, a global organization operating in 25 countries including the U.S., transforms the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Wednesday's event was part of the Achilles Resilience Relay, a first-of-its-kind, 650-mile relay for people with disabilities from Charlotte, N.C., through Washington, D.C., culminating in New York City's Central Park on July 10, 2021.

Prior to the fireside conversation, Cordani joined the Resilience Relay and several Achilles Freedom Team members, many of whom are world-class athletes and Paralympic competitors, as they cycled on hand cranks through the Washington area. To learn more about Cigna's sponsorship of the Achilles Freedom Team, please visit the Cigna Newsroom.

