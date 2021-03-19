President George W. Bush to Shine a Light on Leadership at Carson Excell 2021

OMAHA, Neb., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, today announced a special guest for the 35th edition of its flagship annual conference, Excell 2021. George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States, will join attendees for an enlightening conversation, "The Challenges Facing Our Nation in the 21st Century and the Power of Freedom."

Excell 2021, taking place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 12-14, 2021, anticipates an audience of financial advisors, team members and industry influencers. Postponed from June 2020, this year's Excell will be offered as both an in-person and virtual formats so that attendees can benefit from exclusive education and inspiration even from the comfort of their homes.

Founder and CEO Ron Carson said, "We're honored to host President George W. Bush at Excell—which has grown into a renowned financial services conference unlike any other. We have an incredible lineup of keynote speakers from inside and outside the profession. Advisors will not only acquire knowledge from insightful experts on specialized topics like financial planning best practices, new technology and prospecting strategies but will also have the opportunity to learn from great leaders like President Bush. That is our goal for advisors and their teams at Excell: to serve their clients' best interests by growing into well-rounded business owners who further our profession for the better."

Recognized as one of the top advisor conferences by Nerd's Eye View writer, financial planner and industry influencer Michael Kitces, Excell attracts advisors and team members from firms of every size and shape. From financial planners to investment managers and small independent practices to billion-dollar RIAs.

Please visit www.excellconference.com to see additional guest speakers, health and safety FAQs and to register. Please note, the session with President Bush is closed to all press with no personal photography, note taking or recording permitted.

Excell is one of the longest-running conferences in financial services with 12,000+ attendees across 35 conferences. A third of attendees are million-dollar firms or have over $100 AUM.



Excell 2021 is open to in-person attendance and Carson Group and its seasoned events professionals remain committed to the safety of attendees and will continue to monitor and update guidelines as necessary. As public health officials work carefully to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., Carson is reminding Excell attendees to practice everyday prevention measures to stay healthy. Payment for Excell is 100 percent refundable until July 12, 2021, or registrants can opt into the virtual option at any time.

About George W. Bush

George W. Bush served as 43rd President of the United States of America from 2001-2009. As Commander in Chief, President Bush worked to expand freedom, opportunity, and security at home and abroad. His Administration reformed America's education system, restored robust private-sector economic growth and job creation, protected our environment, and pursued a comprehensive strategy to keep America safe after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

After the Presidency, President Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development.

President Bush is the author of three bestselling books: Decision Points (2010), 41: A Portrait of My Father (2014), Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors (2017). This Spring, President Bush will release his fourth work, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants, which brings to the forefront the stories of forty-three individuals who exemplify our proud history as a nation of immigrants with powerful paintings. He and Laura are the parents of twin daughters: Barbara, married to Craig Coyne, and Jenna, married to Henry Hager. The Bushes also are the proud grandparents of Margaret Laura "Mila", Poppy Louise, and Henry Harold "Hal" Hager.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contact:

Carson Group

13321 California Street

Omaha, NE 68154

Kendra Galante

402.691.4483

[email protected]

SOURCE Carson Group

Related Links

http://www.carsongroup.com

