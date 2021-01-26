President Hernández: After the coronavirus pandemic and two hurricanes our efforts are concentrated on bringing Honduras back again on the right track

The Honduras President reiterated that 2021 will be his "last year of government," and that next January he will be transferring power in a democratic, peaceful and orderly fashion to the winner of the national elections to be held next November.

Hernández announced new investments in different fields to move the country forward after the impact caused by the pandemic and hurricanes Eta and Iota. "2020 represented one of the most difficult years in our history, as we faced not one, not two, but three national emergencies in a row, in the same year and with tremendous devastating power. Both the COVID-19 emergency and the effects of climate change has left thousands of victims and destroyed a good part of what we had built together in recent years," he explained.

The President highlighted that three million people have been assisted with food supplies from the "Solidarity Bags" program, 195,295 "Better Life" vouchers have been delivered, and the establishment of health centers triage and purchase of medication have been prioritized under "Honduras Solidaria," "Fuerza Honduras" and "You are not alone" crisis management programs.

Regarding security, Hernández stressed that during his tenure, with the support of the other powers of the State and various sectors of Honduras society, the wave of crime that the country experienced in the last decade has significantly reduced. "We lowered the homicide rate from almost 90 to 37 per 100,000 inhabitants. In the years before my administration, more than 7,000 people died per year as a result of violence, twice the tall of deaths that COVID-19 has brought," said the President.

Hernández also affirmed that the transit of drugs through his country has decreased considerably in the last seven years. The 2020 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs estimated that "approximately 4 percent, or 120 metric tons (MT), of cocaine shipments from South America made a first stop by air or by sea in Honduras in 2019, though more is assessed to have transited through Honduras by land after making a first arrival in other countries."

By comparison, the 2013 INCSR report indicated that up to 87 percent of all smuggling cocaine flights out of South America landed in Honduras. This finding reveals a significative reduction in the last 6 years of drug traffic passing through Honduran territory when compared to the 2013 INCSR report which indicated that as much as 87 percent of all cocaine smuggling flights departing South America first land in Honduras.

Regarding his alleged intention to seek a new reelection, Hernández recommended to politicians who affirm that he wants to continue in power, to focus on his proselytizing campaign. "Do not keep misleading the people that I intend to stay, I will transfer the government to whoever is elected as president in the next elections in November. It is and has been an honor to serve my country," Hernández said.

