PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA D. HARRIS TO CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH AT THE 2024 CONGRESSIONAL HISPANIC CAUCUS INSTITUTE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE AND 47TH ANNUAL AWARDS GALA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) is honored to announce that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris will offer remarks at this year's Leadership Conference and Annual Awards Gala as celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month kick off throughout the country.

President Biden will attend the Annual Awards Gala on Thursday, September 19th, and Vice President Harris will attend the Leadership Conference on Wednesday, September 18th. Their remarks will be part of CHCI's signature multi-day event, which is themed "Latino Excellence in Action: Innovation, Influence, Representation."

"It is an honor to have President Biden and Vice President Harris participate in this year's CHCI Leadership Conference and Gala as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month," said CHCI Board Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat. "Their participation is a powerful reminder of the Administration's consistent work to deliver for Latino families and communities. We are appreciative of their ongoing efforts and are honored to have them join this year's events."

"Both President Biden's and Vice President Harris' dedicated work and historic achievements speak to the power of perseverance, and their commitment to using public service to deliver for families reflects a central value of our leadership programs at CHCI," said Marco A. Davis, CHCI President and CEO. "We look forward to welcoming them to the Conference and Awards Gala, where their insights will inspire our network of leaders who will continue to shape the future of our nation."

Additional honored guests at the Leadership Conference and Annual Awards Gala include Biden-Harris administration officials, members of Congress, celebrities, and Hispanic opinion leaders.

