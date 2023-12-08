President Jokowi Applauds BRI's Empowerment of MSMEs at the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) marked its 128th anniversary with the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, inaugurated by Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at the Jakarta Convention Center from December 7 to 10. In his speech, President Jokowi applauded BRI's commitment to empowering Indonesian MSMEs.

"MSMEs contribute 61% to the national GDP and employ 97% of Indonesia's workforce. I applaud this event for showcasing high-quality products and recognize BRI's pivotal role in connecting MSMEs with buyers," stated President Jokowi.

Erick Thohir, Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, shared that BRI, as a state-owned company, has actively implemented the President's initiative to establish an ecosystem for MSMEs, covering funding, market access, and mentorship. "MSMEs are a crucial focus for national economic growth, and BRI, with the largest MSME portfolio, is committed to fostering their ecosystem for sustained economic development."

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR connects Indonesian MSMEs with global consumers, fostering growth and national exports. The 5th edition, themed "Crafting Global Connection," reflects BRI's ongoing commitment to this initiative.

Sunarso, BRI's President Director, emphasized that "BRI recognizes substantial opportunities for Indonesian products to penetrate the global market, considering the quality of Indonesian creations as competitive with products from other countries."

Agreements at UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR through business matching have steadily risen over the years: USD 33.5 million in 2019, USD 57.5 million in 2020, reaching USD 72.1 million in 2021, and surging to US$76.7 million in 2022. The target for 2023 is USD 80 million.

Beyond economic impact, Sunarso stated that UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR reflects BRI's commitment to elevate social value. "Through UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, we aspire to provide a positive and extensive impact on the progress and development of the capacity and quality of Indonesian MSMEs."

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 presents 700 curated MSMEs, including 378 new participants, 122 returning from prior expos, 6 affiliated with companies like Pegadaian, PNM, and BRI Ventures, and 153 'Local Heroes.' The event also features 32 MSMEs affiliated with the Specialty Coffee Association of Indonesia and 9 SMExcellence MSMEs supported by the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs. They are showcasing their products across five categories: Home Decor&Craft, Food&Beverage, Accessories&Beauty, Fashion&Wastra, and Healthcare/Wellness.

