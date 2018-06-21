President Obama Will Travel to Europe to Speak at Nordic Business Forum

Ville Saarikalle, the Head of Speaker Relations at Nordic Business Forum: "President Obama is one of the most remarkable leaders of this era. His life journey is unique: from modest circumstances to the Presidency of the United States of America. It's truly an honor to have him at Nordic Business Forum this September."

The 2018 edition of Nordic Business Forum will focus on Strategy, Peak Performance, and Artificial Intelligence. Previously announced speakers include the Whole Foods Market founder and CEO John Mackey, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, Strategos founder Gary Hamel, social psychologist Amy Cuddy, media theorist Don Tapscott, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy co-director Andrew McAfee, and Quiet Revolution co-founder Susan Cain.

Nordic Business Forum is more than a business conference. Beyond the Helsinki flagship event, the company has expanded to other Nordic countries and currently hosts events in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The conferences are known for bringing together the world's foremost business thought leaders, thinkers, and C-level business executives.

The company's mission is to build leaders who change the world. It does this by inspiring and equipping business leaders with ideas and networks that help them become better leaders, grow their businesses, and make the world a better place.

Past speakers of Nordic Business Forum include Vice President Al Gore, Jack Welch, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Arianna Huffington, Sir Richard Branson, Ben Bernanke, Will Smith, Steve Wozniak, and many others.

Nordic Business Forum is Europe's leading conference organizer with events in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The annual flagship event in Helsinki attracts 7,500 business executives and business owners from over 40 nationalities and reaches over 20,000 people across the globe through the live stream. Past speakers include Al Gore, Jack Welch, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Arianna Huffington, Sir Richard Branson, Ben Bernanke, Will Smith, Steve Wozniak, and many others. For more information, visit www.nbforum.com.

