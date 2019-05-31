President of D3 NYC and founder of Build Like A Woman discuss tools women need to take their businesses to the next level on Cheddar TV

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha McKinnon, president of creative marketing agency D3 NYC, and Kathleen Griffith, CEO and founder of Grayce & Co, were featured on Cheddar TV's ChedHER segment to discuss their female-focused study program, Build Like A Woman. The program, founded by Griffith, aims to close the gender gap in business by empowering women with the tools they need to build, scale, and grow the brands of tomorrow.

"Only 17% of businesses have female founders, and that means not enough women-led ideas, products, and services are coming to market. We're looking to drive better balance," said McKinnon. "It was so inspiring to see [Griffith] taking this approach in two ways: giving women access to really inspiring stories from other female founders and also tools and resources where they can learn what they need to build a business plan, how to go out and get funding, and what to do for your marketing plan."

Build Like A Woman's Builders Program consists of a six-week flexible coursework schedule featuring six units: Risk-Taking & Entrepreneurship, Intelligence, Growth, Brand Strategy, Market Activation, and Ignite. Their Builders Series inspires women by highlighting the work of extraordinary female builders, including Jessica Alba, Arianna Huffington, Bobbi Brown, and more. The coursework has been selected for business women in the early stages of their career.

"Our Builder is a modern-day early-stage entrepreneur who is deep in the throws of starting her business, turning it from a side hustle to a full-time endeavor, or at a stage where she is looking to scale," said Griffith. "She is a future disruptor who will one day be leading a big brand. She is hungry for inspirational content, insights, and resources to help her get to the next level—and we're here to give her just that."

Build Like A Woman is an initiative that brings brand strategy advice and tools to millions of female founders around the world. The platform includes Builders Program, which ignites female entrepreneurship through digital brand building tools across 75+ countries and Builders Series, which inspires women by highlighting the work of female builders. More information about Build Like A Woman is available on www.buildlikeawoman.com.

