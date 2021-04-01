President of Euclid Admixture Canada Receives Prestigious Concrete Innovation Award

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, is pleased to announce that Claude Bédard, president of Euclid Admixture Canada Inc., was awarded the renowned Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award at this year's ACI Concrete Convention on March 31 for his lifelong contribution to innovative concrete applications.

The American Concrete Institute's (ACI) annual convention attracts leaders, representatives and professionals from around the world seeking educational and networking opportunities to stay connected and engaged with the progressing world of concrete technology.

The Innovation in Concrete Award, established in 2010 in memory of long-time ACI committee member Jean-Claude Roumain, recognizes individuals who have made contributions to the improvement of manufactured materials used in concrete production. Award recipients are individuals whose work has developed innovative ways to use new and existing materials, improved concrete construction and serviceability, and contributed to a sustainable built environment.

Bédard has been an active participant and contributor to ACI and the concrete industry for nearly 40 years. He currently serves as a member of the Self-Consolidating Concrete Committee and the Concrete Research Council. In years past, Bédard has served as a member of the ACI's Board of Direction of ACI, Canadian Standards Association and Standards Council of Canada. He is also a former trustee and chair of the ACI Foundation. His research interests include chemical admixtures and fibers, and their use in high-performance concrete applications.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

